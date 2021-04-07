Business Briefs: Grants fund local businesses, lawn mowing app expands to Gilroy

Grants fund local businesses

Gilroy businesses struggling during the pandemic have received a funding boost.

The City of Gilroy and the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce established a program that allows qualifying businesses operating within city limits to apply for a one-time grant using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

According to Chamber President/CEO Mark Turner, 12 applications have been approved so far, with grants ranging from $5,000-$10,000. Seven of those applications were from minority- or women-owned businesses. Twenty-five more applications are currently being processed.

In this round of funding, the city had $125,000 to distribute, with about $35,000 left, Turner said.

Applications were due March 12. According to Program Administrator Maria De Leon, an additional round of grant funding is expected to go to the city council in May for consideration.

Industrial building approved

The Gilroy Planning Commission on April 1 approved construction of a 30-foot-tall, 11,868-square-foot industrial building at the corner of Forest Street and Nagareda Drive.

The currently vacant one-acre lot is surrounded by other industrial buildings.

Plans call for five tenant spaces. No tenants have been announced.

Lawn mowing app expands to Gilroy

GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with lawn care professionals, launched in Gilroy.

Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care companies can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews and price.

Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care worker will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.

“After successfully launching in 250 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Gilroy find reliable, safe and local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.

For information, visit yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-gilroy-ca.

Thrift store opens downtown

Michelle’s Vintage and More opened March 20 at 7680 Monterey St., Suite 101.

The store features a wide selection of vintage and new collectibles, including clothes, toys, jewelry and more.

Spectrum store now open

Charter Communications, Inc. recently announced the opening of a new Spectrum Store in Gilroy.

The Spectrum store at 6845 Camino Arroyo, Suite 40, is open weekdays and Saturdays from 10am-8pm and Sundays from noon to 5pm.

“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” said Pattie Eliason, senior vice president of Spectrum Stores & Retail. “Our new store in Gilroy is a convenient and safe environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments, while following current local and state health and safety guidelines.”

The new Spectrum store offers devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile.

Send business news to [email protected]