With no incumbents qualifying for three seats on the Gilroy Unified School District Board of Education, the nominating period for candidates who wish to run in the Nov. 5 election was extended to the end of the day Aug. 14.

According to an unofficial list of candidates supplied by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters, Hyon Chu Yi-Baker is running for the GUSD Trustee Area 2 seat; Kenny Moreno is running for the Trustee Area 5 seat; and Jennifer Del Bono is running for Trustee Area 6.

The incumbents for those seats are Mark Good (TA2), James E. Pace (TA5) and Melissa Nicholson Aguirre (TA6).

Also on the registar’s unofficial list are seven candidates for three seats on the Gilroy City Council. The listed candidates are Zach Hilton (incumbent), Kelly Ramirez, Terence Fugazzi, Stefanie Elle, Fred Tovar (incumbent), Rebeca Armendariz (incumbent) and Iula Addy.

The deadline for prospective candidates to file paperwork to run for local offices was 5pm Aug. 14. The registrar’s office in the days after the deadline will release an official list of candidates.

The Nov. 5 general election features dozens of local, state, regional and national offices, including that of the U.S. President.