A traffic stop on Highway 152 by the California Highway Patrol in Santa Clara County led to the seizure of 70 pounds of crystal methamphetamine and the arrest of a Los Banos man.

CHP officer Israel Murillo said an officer, aided by a K-9, found the drugs, with an estimated street value of approximately $82,000, following the car stop that led to the arrest of Jorge Luis Lucatero Ramos, 37.

Murillo said the officer conducted the enforcement stop on a 2013 pickup truck for a traffic violation on westbound Highway 152, east of Casa De Fruta. During the stop, the officer noted several factors that led him to believe the driver was engaged in criminal activity. The officer also learned the driver was unlicensed. Rudi, the K9 was deployed to perform an exterior sniff of the truck and received a positive alert which led to the drug cache.

Ramos was arrested and subsequently booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of possession and transportation of methamphetamine for sale.