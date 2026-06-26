The Gold, Silver and Bronze award winners listed in these pages once again prove how passionate and dedicated the Gilroy community is when it comes to their favorite local restaurants, shops, businesses, destinations, parks, service providers, events and recreation options.

After all, our annual Best of Gilroy edition is much more than a guide that offers your recommendations for everything from margaritas and tax services to dog-friendly spots and antique stores. It is also a celebration of the many beloved, locally owned businesses that are part of the fabric of the Gilroy community.

Business owners as well as their employees, customers and sponsors are the people who make this community a valued place to live and work. Reading the list of winners in these pages, one can be easily reminded of the value of supporting local businesses, and how convenient it is to do so.

Buying locally strengthens the local economy and helps the people who work hard to keep Gilroy strong. Big-box stores and online giants will do just fine without another sale. But the businesses that sponsor our kids’ sports teams, donate raffle prizes, host community events and greet us by name count on steady support.

According to data tracking local spending, of every $100 spent at a local store, approximately $68 remains in the local economy.

By contrast, that same $100 spent at a chain store or large national retailer keeps far less—often less than half as much— circulating locally.

Because local shops are more likely to use local suppliers, hire local workers, bank locally and donate locally, money spent locally tends to recirculate through the community multiple times—creating extra jobs, sustaining other small businesses and supporting community programs.

Buying locally also adds a personal touch to your dining or shopping experience that online and big-box stores cannot provide. A great brunch in downtown Gilroy can warm your soul, and your local barista knows exactly how you prefer your latte.

Read on, see how your local favorites stack up or make plans to visit some of Gilroy’s best that you maybe haven’t patronized in a while. Winners were nominated and voted for in four categories: Food & Drink, Care & Service, Shopping and Fun.

– Dispatch staff