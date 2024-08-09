Chamber appoints Danny Mitchell as new president

Longtime local resident Danny Mitchell is the new President and CEO of the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation, beginning his new post on Aug. 6.

Mitchell was appointed to the position by the chamber’s board of directors last week, according to an announcement from the local organization.

Mitchell is a former chairman of the chamber board. He is an experienced business leader who retired after 25 years as the managing partner of Heinzen Manufacturing, Inc., which is located in Gilroy. Heinzen Manufacturing makes equipment for the processed produce food industry.

During Mitchell’s career at Heinzen Manufacturing, the company grew from a $3 million to a $30 million business, according to Mitchell’s resume.

He has been an active member of the community, having served on numerous local committees including the City of Gilroy General Plan Advisory Committee, Gilroy Economic Development Corporation and the chamber board—the latter of which he served on for six years from 2017-2023.

Mitchell has also volunteered with the Gilroy Garlic Festival (starting in 1979) and Gilroy Elks Lodge, and is a member of Leadership Gilroy’s Class of 2018.

The chamber president graduated from Gilroy High School, Gavilan College and San Jose State University. At SJSU, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting, says the chamber’s announcement.

Manny Bhandal, Current Chairman of the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce, said, “The board of directors is delighted Danny has accepted the position as President/CEO and looks forward to the leadership and experience he will bring to the organization. He is the perfect fit as the organization launches new services and programs for the Chamber membership.”

Mitchell will succeed outgoing Gilroy Chamber of Commerce Interim President and CEO Jane Howard.

The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Corporation is the leading business organization in the community, “incorporating the core competencies of creating a strong local economy, promoting the community, representing the interests of business with government, providing networking opportunities and political action,” the chamber said in a statement.