Courgars star excels in basketball and shot put

In the winter, Shiloh Vallejos was a key force leading the Christopher girls basketball team to a league title and a Central Coast Section final. In the spring, she smashed the school record in the shot put.

This coming fall, she’ll be taking her athletic skills, academic talent and faith to William Jessup University in Rocklin, east of Sacramento.

Graduations and a coaching change greeted the Cougars hoopsters last winter. The 2023-24 team had a fantastic year. But the 2024-25 Cougars did not stumble.

Vallejos, Kaycee Carrasco and Ember Navarro had fine senior seasons and others made major contributions. Christopher claimed its first league championship since 2011-12 and reached its third straight CCS championship game.

The title came in the Blossom Valley Athletic League’s top division, the Mt. Hamilton.

“Shiloh was First Team All-League and a huge part of our success,” Christopher coach Sean Brown said. “She can guard 1 through 5 and her ability to lock players up was one of the biggest reasons we were able to be league champs and make the CCS championship. Shiloh had the ability to shoot three’s, could dominate smaller players in the post and could also penetrate versus bigs.”

For Vallejos, two hallmarks were elite defense and clutch plays. In a crucial 41-37 league victory over Prospect on Jan. 21, Vallejos stifled Prospect star Sadie Slaughter, the BVAL MVP. She held Slaughter to 12 points on just two buckets plus free throws, just after Slaughter scored 30 against powerful Evergreen Valley.

“I prefer defense more than offense,” Vallejos said. “It’s cool to say you scored a point but defending your ground and locking up in my opinion is more important and less appreciated as an art. Because defense is an art of strength, strategy and timing.”

In the first-round CCS playoff game against upset-minded Willow Glen, Vallejos made two huge plays. With CHS trailing 38-36 in the final two minutes, she scored on a power move to the hoop to tie the game. On the next possession, she took a Carrasco feed for an athletic layin and a lead that held up.

“It was win or go home,” Vallejos said. “It took a lot of heart.”

Teammates loved her contributions on the court and leadership both on the court and off.

“I had the pleasure to play with Shiloh and be her teammate for three years,” Cougars guard Brooklyn Sax said. “She was always working hard and giving it her all. Shiloh is a beast on the court and she is also an excellent teammate and is always encouraging her teammates to be their best and give it their all.

“She has accomplished so much between both academics and athletics and is going to continue to do great things in college.”

Vallejos has also been helping coach younger area girls in the sport. She said she loves being able to develop youth and see them grow, as well as passing on the game she loves to younger generations.

“She became one of the best basketball players in our area but not only that, she’s a great person,” said coach KC Adams, who has coached Vallejos in NJB and AAU basketball and thereafter, for about 10 years. “She’s the type of girl that will go out of her way to help others. She helps me coach youth and at-risk girls who like basketball.

“She always takes time to talk with them and engage. Young girls who enjoy the sport have somebody like that to look up to and want to be like.”

Vallejos began playing basketball at age six. She indicated it has always been her favorite sport and connected her with family members who also loved basketball.

“First off, I would not be in this position of being an exceptional athlete with an impressive athletic career without my God and all the blessings and opportunities he sent my way,” Vallejos said. “I’m beyond thankful the Lord gave me such gifts and I want people to know that. “Basketball for me is more than a game. It has taught me discipline, teamwork, strategy, hard work and so much more.”

Vallejos said both her parents emphasized sports for not only physical health but also to learn and grow.

Her mother Michelle DeConge, in particular, had an amazing career in athletics, moving from prep basketball to diving at the University of Texas and reaching the U.S. Olympic Trials for the Barcelona Olympics of 1992. Her twin brother, Israel Vallejos, is also a top athlete. His specialties are cross country and track and field.

“The reason I have gotten to where I am in basketball is by my coach, mentor, and family, KC Adams,” Shiloh Vallejos said. “He’s known me for so long and is the coach that knows me best. He’s pushed me to greatness by teaching me how to work hard and stay disciplined even when no one is watching.

“We would be working out in the morning when everyone is asleep and at night when everyone is relaxing. He pushed me to see the best in myself and the potential that he saw in me.”

Many of the young girls she coached came to her college scholarship signing. Adams noted they saw what can happen if you put in hard work and also do well in school.

“She is an unbelievable child,” Adams said. “A coach’s dream. I’ve been coaching her since she was a young girl playing NJB basketball. She always wanted to get better, to work and put in extra work. She has really grown in leadership. She picks people up.”

And then there is track and field.

Vallejos entered the spring 2025 season with a best shot put throw of 34 feet. She improved throughout the year and smashed the school record, moving it up to 40-2.5 feet at the BVAL finals.

Along with the Christopher coaches, she credited Gilroy school record-holder and CIF State Meet participant shot-putter Kaiden Gonzales and Gilroy throws coach Fortune Gonzales—Kaiden’s father—for coaching and tips.

Fortune Gonzales credited the Christopher staff for coaching Vallejos. Since his son was the best male shot put athlete in town and Vallejos was the best female shot put athlete in town, they crossed paths often.

“I was so happy for Shiloh when she broke the CHS school record because she stayed fully committed to throwing the shot put,” Fortune Gonzales said. “She practiced intensely and never made excuses. Watching film and adjusting her technique led her to moving beyond the school record and peaking at the BVAL championships. In the end, it was her commitment and killer attitude that helped her find success.”

Vallejos now moves on to William Jessup University, which competes at the NCAA Division II level. Vallejos chose it over other colleges because of its athletics program and its faith orientation, as it is a Christian school.

“One of the things that drew us to her is that she’s a great kid with great character,” Jessup basketball coach Corey Laster said. “I like her defense. We preach it. We’ve been in the top five in our conference in overall defense the past three years. She is an unselfish player and we are excited with her potential.”

Coach Adams feels Laster will be thrilled to have Vallejos on her team. He said she is one of the top athletes he has had in about 40 years of coaching. Notably, he added that he wished every team of his had 10 players like her. CHS coach Brown echoed the adoration.

“Shiloh has two sides to her personality,” Brown said. “She is tough as nails when she is on the court, but she has a wonderful smile and loves helping kids off the court. She has been a mainstay in the local basketball scene, by coaching and working with young players in Gilroy.

“She seems to know most refs, coaches and players and they all have great things to say about her. I believe Shiloh has a bright future ahead of her. With her attributes, she could be anything from a CEO to an Army General to the head of a non-profit.”