I wanted to express my excitement and appreciation regarding the return of our city’s Garlic Festival, which ran for the first time after being on hiatus for six years. Given the tragedy in 2019, I can say that this successful return, with heightened security and a renewed focus on the community, was especially meaningful.

It was very inspiring to see people of the community come together once again to celebrate the spice of life that defines Gilroy. From the unbelievable variety of garlic-infused foods to the immense live entertainment and community fundraising, I am happy to see our city’s traditions thriving once again and bringing joy to people from near and far.

It was heartening to see local talent, such as Chef Carlos Pineda, showcase both culinary skill and community spirit. The mix of tradition (like the Pyro Chefs and garlic braiding) with modern touches including livestreamed cooking demos showed that the festival can honor its roots while evolving for a broader audience.

Overall, I believe the Gilroy Garlic Festival is not just a local treasure, but an example of how food, culture, and community can come together to create something extraordinary. I hope this event continues to grow in a way that remains safe, inclusive, and true to Gilroy’s character.

Aljer Almazan

Gilroy