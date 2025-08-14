Gilroy is a city with a big heart. We are proud of the many nonprofit, faith-based and government programs here that offer help to those experiencing homelessness. In fact, our abundance of services has made Gilroy a regional hub, and today, per capita, we have nearly three times the number of unhoused individuals as the next highest city in Santa Clara County.

But compassion without accountability is not working. While we should never turn away from those in need, we must also remember our responsibility to all residents, housed and unhoused alike, to keep our city safe, clean and fair.

In recent years, Gilroy has faced growing problems tied to unlawful and unsafe behavior. Encampments in fire-prone areas have sparked dangerous blazes. RVs—often unregistered and uninsured—are parked long-term on city streets, creating health and safety hazards with excessive trash and dumping of human waste.

Camps have been set up in prohibited areas near infrastructure, schools and protected wildlife zones, in violation of a city ordinance passed in 2023.

These aren’t minor inconveniences, they directly impact the safety, environment and quality of life of our neighborhoods. Yet too often, enforcement is inconsistent or absent, especially when it comes to the unhoused.

Some in local law enforcement worry (and have claimed) that enforcing these rules will “make things worse” and believe their role should be to help solve homelessness.

While well-intentioned, that is not the job of the police. Their role is to enforce the law fairly, regardless of a person’s housing status. When enforcement disappears, disorder follows, and public trust erodes.

True compassion isn’t permissiveness. It’s offering help while also setting clear expectations for behavior. We cannot ask our residents to tolerate unsafe or illegal conduct simply because the individual involved is homeless. That’s not fairness—it’s neglecting the rights of the broader community.

Gilroy must adopt a balanced approach: compassion and enforcement. Offer services, housing and treatment to those who want it, but also hold everyone to the same standards. Protect those who follow the rules, and address those who refuse services and continue to harm the community.

This is about fairness. Fairness to the family whose backyard borders open space and fears fires from illegal camps. Fairness to the business owner cleaning up waste outside their store. Fairness to the unhoused individual who is trying to get back on track and shouldn’t be lumped in with those causing harm.

Gilroy can lead the way in showing that a city can be both compassionate and orderly. But we must be willing to enforce our own laws. The rule of law is not the enemy of compassion—it is its partner.

For the good of all residents, it’s time to match our compassion with the accountability that keeps Gilroy safe and livable for everyone.

A more detailed version of this letter can be found here: bit.ly/fairgilroy

Terence Fugazzi

Gilroy City Councilmember