July 9, 2021
Hot weather
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Cooling centers open in Morgan Hill, Gilroy

Weather experts forecast heat wave July 9-11 in Bay Area

By: Staff Report
Cooling centers will be open throughout Santa Clara County from July 9-11 due to a forecasted heat wave over the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Bay Area, beginning 12pm July 9 through 10pm July 11. The warming trend could potentially last through Monday, peaking Saturday and Sunday, according to a press release form Santa Clara County.

Temperatures during the heat wave are expected to reach the mid-90s to low-100s, with some areas reaching up to 110 degrees.

The excessive heat warning means that vulnerable populations in the interior valleys of the Bay Area and Monterey Bay region face moderate to potentially high health risks, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the county.

The county and local cities have thus opened air-conditioned cooling centers for vulnerable members of the public to take refuge from the heat.

In Morgan Hill, the public library at 660 W. Main Ave. will be open from 1pm to 6pm July 9-10. Also, the Centennial Recreation Center, 171 W. Edmundson Ave., will be open as a cooling center from 8am to 9pm July 9, and 8am to 5pm July 10-11.

The Gilroy Library, 350 W. Sixth Street, will also be open from 1pm to 6pm July 9-10.

Locals are encouraged to check in frequently with older adults and those with chronic conditions who are especially vulnerable to the heat, including family, friends, and neighbors. If you see someone who may be experiencing distress due to the heat, call 911.

All residents are encouraged to take heat safety measures, including the following:

– Drink plenty of water and beverages containing electrolytes, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid alcohol, caffeine, or lots of sugar because they will speed up fluid loss. 

– Limit physical activity during peak heat hours of 10am-3pm. Never leave people or pets in a closed, parked car. 

– Cool off by taking a bath or shower.

– Wear lightweight, light colored and loose fitting clothing to help you keep cool. 

– Do not bundle babies or put them in heavy clothing. 

– Wear a wide-brimmed, vented hat or use an umbrella when outdoors.

– Wear sunglasses and sunscreen.

– Rest often and find shaded places to cool down when outdoors.

– Check on family, friends, and neighbors often.

– People taking medications should take extra precautions to stay out of the heat. Certain drugs, such as stimulants, can increase body core temperature and, with expected hot weather this week, may predispose individuals to hyperthermia.  

For additional information (in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese), visit: https://bit.ly/hotweathersafetytips

The County of Santa Clara Office of Supportive Housing staff are working with service providers and outreach workers to make extra visits to encampments to distribute water and provide information about other services, according to the county press release.

Staff Report

Gilroy, Christopher football teams prepare for season

Cooling centers open in Morgan Hill, Gilroy