November 23, 2023
Christopher High quarterback Jaxen Robinson is tackled in mid-air by a Menlo School linebacker Jamie Forese during the teams' Central Coast Section Division II semifinals game on Nov. 18. (Bryant Hammer/special to the Dispatch)
SportsHigh School SportsChristopher High School

Cougars football rallies past Menlo

Christopher scores 21 unanswered points in second half of CCS semifinals

By: Juan Reyes
The Christopher High football team was part of another miraculous come-from-behind playoff victory following a 21-17 win over No. 5 Menlo School in the Central Coast Section Division II semifinals on Nov. 18.  

After trailing 17-0 in the third quarter, the No. 8 seed Cougars were led by the heroics of Jaxen Robinson who pumped out three touchdowns using both his arm and legs.

The senior quarterback completed 20-of-28 pass attempts for 262 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 35-yard run that had Menlo defenders chasing him down.

At first, it didn’t look like Robinson would reach the goal line but he scrambled his way into the end zone that gave Christopher a 21-17 lead in the fourth quarter. 

Senior receiver Amari Bluford hauled in 11 receptions for 198 yards and one touchdown, and fellow teammate junior Evan Vernon had two receptions for 40 yards and one TD.

The poor field conditions took the Cougars’ offensive out for most of the game. William Rizqallah finished with a team-best 60 yards rushing on 19 carries, but the Cougars’ rushing attack couldn’t pick up big chunks of yardage due to the muddy field. 

Next up, the Cougars (11-1) will square off against No. 2 Soquel (10-2) in the D-II finals at San Jose City College on Saturday at 7pm. 

Support Local Journalism
