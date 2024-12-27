After a slow start to the season, the Christopher Cougars girls soccer team is red hot with four straight wins, all via shutouts. CHS is now 4-2-1 on the season.

The win streak began with victories over Monte Vista Christian 2-0, Carlmont 3-0 and Pioneer 1-0. The Cougars then capped off the pre-Christmas run with a 1-0 victory over city rival Gilroy 1-0 on Dec. 19.

Freshman Alia Herrera scored a goal in the first three games of that streak and sophomore Brooklyn Rosa tallied against the Mustangs. Senior Ella Oetinger scored against MVC and Carlmont and junior Hannah Sandoval had a goal against Carlmont.

Sophomore Alyssa Montejano had two assists against Carlmont and two goals in a season-opening tie against Homestead. Junior goalkeeper Adalyn Mosher has recorded all four shutouts, including racking up 11 saves against Carlmont and 10 against Pioneer.

Christopher resumes action with home non-conference games on Jan. 7 against Aptos and Jan. 9 against Prospect, both starting at 7pm. The Cougars host Central of Fresno on Jan. 11 at 5pm.

League play in the BVAL, Santa Teresa – East Division begins the following week with a Jan. 14 visit from Sobrato and a trip to Evergreen Valley two days later.