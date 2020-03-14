Second COVID-19 death in county announced, all county schools to close for three weeks

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department Friday evening, March 13 announced the second death from COVID-19 in the county.

The person who passed away was an adult woman in her 80s, was hospitalized March 9, and was among the COVID-19 cases reported by the County Public Health Department on March 13, 2020.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County Public Health Officer, issued a mandatory order Friday, March 13, prohibiting public or private gatherings of more than 100 people, due to significantly increasing rates of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County.

This order will take effect at 12:00 a.m. on March 14 and will remain in place for at least three weeks. Public Health is also banning gatherings of 35 to 100 people unless certain conditions are met to reduce the likelihood of transmission at those events.

Also Friday, the County Superintendent of Schools, in collaboration with all superintendents in the county, announced a decision to close county schools to students for three weeks, beginning Monday, March 16.

The county Public Health Department supports this decision, “which is designed to provide schools with the time needed to put plans in place to comply with public health guidance and ensure they are able to operate in a manner that facilitates social distancing,” according to the county.

As of 10:30 a.m., March 13, 79 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Santa Clara County – 36 more cases than were reported on Monday, March 9, and an increase of more than three-fold within the last week.

A gathering is any event or convening in any location in Santa Clara County that brings together people in a single room or single space at the same time, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, conference room, meeting hall, cafeteria, theater, restaurant, bar, or any other confined indoor or confined outdoor space. The ban does not include normal operations at airports or spaces where persons may be in transit; office environments; classrooms; medical offices, hospitals, or clinics; or retail, pharmacy, or grocery stores where large numbers of people may be present.



“As the outbreak of COVID-19 in Santa Clara County continues to accelerate, our aggressive measures are designed to slow the spread of disease and protect critical healthcare system capacity and other essential services,” said Cody. “We recognize these actions will have a significant impact on the lives of our citizens, but we believe they are necessary to protect the well-being of our community.”

“It is important that all individuals, including those who are not at higher risk for severe illness, follow this guidance. Even individuals who are not at higher risk can inadvertently transmit the virus to vulnerable people,” she said.



The county guidance also includes updated recommendations for workplaces and business, people who are especially vulnerable to severe illness, and the general public.



The County of Santa Clara Public Health Department continues to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the California Public Health Department and other partners to protect and inform the public. Updated information can be found online at http://www.sccphd.org/coronavirus​



