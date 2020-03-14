COVID-19: Gilroy declares emergency, cancels most meetings

On Friday, March 13, Gilroy Interim City Administrator Jimmy Forbis issued a local emergency proclamation to prepare for the growing spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community.

The proclamation will come before the Gilroy City Council for ratification at its meeting on Monday, March 16.

The emergency proclamation coincides with the recent orders from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people and the County Superintendent’s closing schools for the next three weeks.

“Despite having no confirmed cases in the City of Gilroy, medical experts report that slowing the spread of COVID-19 by social distancing will help prevent our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed,” Forbis said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “If the number of cases can be stretched out over time, not exceeding our healthcare systems capacity, then people will get the care they need. All members of our community play a vital role in slowing the spread through intentional social distancing measures such as limiting gatherings and we encourage all members of the community to follow the guidelines provided by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.”

Effective immediately through April 5, 2020:

The March 16 City Council Meeting will be held in Council Chambers and live-streamed through the City website. Residents are encouraged to view remotely and will be able to provide public comments through WebEx.

Except for City Council meetings, all board and commission meetings are canceled.

All recreation programs including adaptive, adult, preschool, sports, and youth programs have been canceled. Contact the Recreation Department for more information at 408-846-0460.

All senior programs are canceled. Box lunches and the Second Harvest Food Bank Brown Bag will continue to be provided.

All special event permits are canceled.

All reservations for City facilities and public parks will be canceled with automatic refunds.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority,” said Mayor Roland Velasco in a statement. “While our community centers and recreation programs are valued by residents, we know that social distancing works and that these closures will help slow the spread of coronavirus in the community. In addition, we encourage those who are sick or who are at higher risk for serious illness to stay at home. This proclamation provides us the flexibility to position resources and best address this public health crisis.”

