The City of Gilroy canceled its sesquicentennial celebration scheduled for March 14, citing concerns about COVID-19. In a March 10 statement, city officials said they hope to reschedule the Family Fun Day later in the year. The Gilroy Chamber of Commerce’s mixer on March 12 marking the city’s 150th anniversary was also canceled. This week marks a milestone in Gilroy’s history, as it was incorporated as a legislative charter city on March 12, 1870.