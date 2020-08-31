Covid-19: South County remains a hotspot

South County continues to be a local hotspot for the Covid-19 illness, as the region’s case rate per 100,000 residents continues to outpace other cities in Santa Clara County.

According to the county’s coronavirus dashboard on Aug. 31, there have been a total of 1,152 cases of Covid-19 in Gilroy since the pandemic began. That brings Gilroy’s positive case rate per 100,000 to 2,075.

In Morgan Hill, total cases number 497, with a case rate of 1,133. And in San Martin, the case rate has climbed to 1,295 with the total number of cases standing at 78, according to the county’s website.

The case rate in the South County jurisdictions is higher than that of all other cities in Santa Clara County, which have higher and more dense populations. According to the county’s website, on Aug. 31 the positive case rate per 100,000 residents in other cities was: 1,121 in San Jose; 699 in Campbell; 648 in Santa Clara; 573 in Milpitas; 514 in Sunnyvale; 505 in Mountain View; 459 in Los Gatos; 487 in Monte Sereno; 304 in Los Altos; 275 in Saratoga and 163 in Cupertino.

Overall in Santa Clara County, there have been 17,013 cases of Covid-19 reported since March, and 244 residents have died with the illness. More than 572,000 residents of Santa Clara County have been tested for Covid-19, with a test positivity rate of 3.52 percent as of Aug. 31.

COVID-19 CASES BY THE NUMBERS

As of Aug. 31:

World: 25,325,617 cases; 847,355 deaths

U.S.: 6,020,186 cases; 183,355 deaths

Santa Clara County: 17,013 cases; 244 deaths

Morgan Hill: 497 cases

Gilroy: 1,152 cases

San Jose: 11,510 cases

As of Aug. 20:

World: 22,486,892 cases; 789,222 deaths

U.S.: 5,545,427 cases; 173,514 deaths

Santa Clara County: 15,085 cases; 216 deaths

Morgan Hill: 428 cases

Gilroy: 967 cases

San Jose: 10,012 cases

BY THE NUMBERS: COVID-19 CASES IN SOUTH COUNTY

Morgan Hill

July 14: 162

July 21: 194

July 22: 213

July 29: 251 (rate per 100,000 population: 572)

Aug. 3: 278

Aug. 10: 341

Aug. 12: 348

Aug. 20: 428

Aug. 31: 497 (rate: 1,133)

Gilroy

July 14: 323

July 21: 414

July 22: 453

July 29: 524 (rate per 100,000 population: 944)

Aug. 3: 615

Aug. 10: 804

Aug. 12: 815

Aug. 20: 967

Aug. 31: 1,152 (rate: 2,075)

San Martin 95046

July 29: 47 (rate: 780)

Aug. 3: 50

Aug. 10: 56

Aug. 12: 57

Aug. 20: 67

Aug. 31: 78 (rate: 1,295)