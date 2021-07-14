Covid-19 vaccination site at Gilroy High closes

With three out of four Santa Clara County residents ages 12 and older fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Gilroy High School vaccination site closed on July 7.

Appointments will now take place at Valley Health Center Gilroy.

Santa Clara County’s mass vaccination sites have been closing in recent weeks as demand for the vaccine has dropped. According to county data, 82 percent of those eligible in the county have received at least a first dose of the vaccine, while 76 percent are fully inoculated as of July 14.

Officials estimate the Gilroy High site administered nearly 53,000 vaccine doses since it opened in February.

“Gilroy High School has been instrumental in Santa Clara County becoming the most vaccinated large county (1.5 million or more) in the country,” said Dr. Rocio Luna, Deputy County Executive for the County of Santa Clara. “The school provided an easily accessible location to deliver almost 53,000 vaccinations for South County residents, with many going to our most disproportionately affected communities. We thank Gilroy High School and the City of Gilroy for their vital assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

According to county data, Gilroy reported 14 new Covid-19 cases from July 1-8.

To make a vaccine appointment, visit sccfreevax.org.