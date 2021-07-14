good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
July 14, 2021
Empty hand sanitizing stations stand outside the Gilroy High School gym as workers begin clearing the Covid-19 vaccination site the day after it closed on July 7. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Covid-19 vaccination site at Gilroy High closes

County: Nearly 53,000 doses administered in more than four months

By: Erik Chalhoub
30
0

With three out of four Santa Clara County residents ages 12 and older fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Gilroy High School vaccination site closed on July 7.

Appointments will now take place at Valley Health Center Gilroy. 

Santa Clara County’s mass vaccination sites have been closing in recent weeks as demand for the vaccine has dropped. According to county data, 82 percent of those eligible in the county have received at least a first dose of the vaccine, while 76 percent are fully inoculated as of July 14.

Officials estimate the Gilroy High site administered nearly 53,000 vaccine doses since it opened in February.

“Gilroy High School has been instrumental in Santa Clara County becoming the most vaccinated large county (1.5 million or more) in the country,” said Dr. Rocio Luna, Deputy County Executive for the County of Santa Clara. “The school provided an easily accessible location to deliver almost 53,000 vaccinations for South County residents, with many going to our most disproportionately affected communities. We thank Gilroy High School and the City of Gilroy for their vital assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

According to county data, Gilroy reported 14 new Covid-19 cases from July 1-8.

To make a vaccine appointment, visit sccfreevax.org.

Erik Chalhoub

