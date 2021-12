A crew from Gilroy Public Works clears Uvas Creek on Miller Avenue at Silva’s Crossing Dec. 17, after the road was shut down the day before due to flooding. A worker on site said they hope to reopen the road by the end of the day. The atmospheric river that soaked the region earlier in the week brought in roughly four inches of rain in Gilroy, according to the National Weather Service. More rain is expected to drench the region next week.