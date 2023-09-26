79.4 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
September 26, 2023
Article Search
NewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

Dialysis workers strike includes South County facilities

More than 500 SEIU members rally against Satellite Healthcare practices

By: Toby Roca
24
0

Tuesday is day two of a strike by more than 500 dialysis caregivers over what they say are unfair labor practices at their clinics.

Workers rallied at Fresenius Kidney Care Brentwood Park in Brentwood and at Satellite Healthcare Blossom Valley in San Jose between 11am and 1pm Sept. 26, the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West union said in a news release.

Since Monday, workers at nearly two dozen Satellite Healthcare and Fresenius Kidney Care clinics across California, including locations in Gilroy and Morgan Hill, have rallied against management practices that union members allege are putting staff and patients at risk to increase profits while violating workers’ rights.

The participants include registered nurses, patient care technicians, social workers, hemodialysis technicians and other caregivers who provide weekly dialysis treatments at the clinics. The strike also applies to licensed vocational nurses, dietitians, clinical administrative coordinators and receptionists.

Five employees at the Morgan Hill Satellite Healthcare location and 24 employees of the Gilroy facility—who are all members of SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West—have joined the strike, according to union spokesperson Maria Leal. 

According to the union, management from both corporations has violated U.S. labor law by threatening and intimidating caregivers, firing workers for trying to form a union and speaking out to improve patient care, making unilateral changes to working conditions without negotiating and failing to bargain in good faith in contract negotiations.

The dialysis caregivers are joined by nearly 100,000 other health care workers also voting to authorize strikes across other healthcare corporations in California this fall, the union said last week.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.

Toby Roca

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Driver dies after colliding with tomato harvester near Gilroy

A 78-year-old Santa Clara man died Sept. 26 after...
Community

Religion: Giving you hope and a future

There are times in each of our lives when...
Business

County launches grant program to help extend childcare options

Santa Clara County is steering $15 million into expanding...

SOCIAL MEDIA

9,736FansLike
1,037FollowersFollow
2,591FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Driver dies after colliding with tomato harvester near Gilroy

Photos: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey 