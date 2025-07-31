In a fast-paced world often defined by digital interactions and fragmented routines, community festivals and local events serve as powerful reminders of what truly binds us together: shared experiences, cultural expression and human connection.

These gatherings, whether a neighborhood block party, a cultural celebration or a local farmers’ market, are far more than moments of entertainment—they are essential expressions of community life.

At their core, festivals provide a space for people to connect, collaborate and celebrate the unique identity of their community. They bridge generational gaps, bringing together children, parents and elders in shared spaces that encourage storytelling, laughter and learning.

A local event can turn strangers into neighbors and transform passive residents into active participants in community life.

To that end, we celebrate the return of the Gilroy Garlic Festival for the first time since 2019 when a gunman opened fire, killing three and wounding 17 others, before killing himself.

The July 25-27 return was on a much smaller scale and very quickly sold out all three days. It is a result in large part to Gilroy Mayor Greg Bozzo, who campaigned on the promise of returning the festival, albeit reimagined.

“Understandably, some may feel disappointed by the limited scope of this year’s event,” he wrote in a July 25 statement. “While I share those feelings, I choose to see this year not as a step back, but as the beginning of a new chapter—one that will be written carefully and thoughtfully, with aspirations for expansion in the future.”

We very much look forward to that. Festivals can uplift morale and they offer a respite from daily stress and inject joy into the lives of us all.

In short, community festivals are not luxuries. They are vital threads in the social fabric, strengthening civic pride, encouraging inclusion and inspiring cooperation. As we plan our calendars and allocate resources, let us continue to value and invest in these celebrations—not just as events, but as essential expressions of who we are.

It was nice to see the Hollister Independence Day Rally and the return of the Garlic Festival—now it’s time for the Taste of Morgan Hill to return.

Let’s keep showing up, celebrating each other and building stronger communities—one festival at a time.