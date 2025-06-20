When Esthefani Montelon enrolled in Gavilan College’s Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) program in fall 2019, she had no idea she was embarking on a journey that would lead to aerospace engineering internships at NASA and Pratt & Whitney.

“I wanted to do something with my hands,” said Montelon, who is now completing her aerospace engineering degree at San Jose State University. “But I originally thought I’d be working on planes just for fun.”

The 2019 high school graduate was surprised on her first day when Gavilan instructor Herb Spenner explained they were training to become certified aircraft mechanics. Rather than being deterred, Montelon embraced the opportunity, which aligned with her childhood fascination with aviation.

As one of the youngest students and few women in the program, Montelon initially worried about fitting in. Those concerns quickly vanished as she discovered her smaller stature was actually advantageous.

“I could crawl anywhere on the airplane,” she explained. “Every student wanted me on their team. I was able to reach into tight spaces where others couldn’t fit their hands.”

Near completion of Gavilan’s rigorous A & P program, Montelon faced a decision between starting a career as an aircraft mechanic or pursuing aerospace engineering. She chose engineering but needed to complete her general education requirements quickly.

Through strategic planning and determination, she utilized California Virtual Campus to simultaneously enroll in online courses at additional colleges, completing all of her prerequisites in less than one year.

After transferring to San Jose State University’s aerospace engineering program, Montelon found that her A & P certification made her an attractive candidate for prestigious internships. Employers valued her rare combination of theoretical knowledge and hands-on mechanical experience.

Her A & P background proved invaluable during her internship at NASA Ames Research Center, where she worked as a facility engineer and instrumentation mechanic at the Unitary Wind Tunnel. There, she performed dual roles as engineer and mechanic, earning recognition from the team known as “Tunnel Rats,” who gave her their logo as a symbol of acceptance.

At Pratt & Whitney in Oklahoma, Montelon’s hands-on experience set her apart from other engineering interns. While many interns worked exclusively on computer designs, she inspected jet engines and applied practical skills from her Gavilan training.

“What we did in the powerplant class at Gavilan, we literally did exactly that at my internship,” Montelon said. “I knew exactly what to do and how to do it. I was even showing the engineers how to read micrometers and use dial indicators—skills I learned in A&P school.”

Now fielding job offers as she prepares to graduate, Montelon hopes to find a position that combines her design expertise with hands-on mechanical work. Her senior project involves developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) aircraft designed for medical evacuations.

Montelon’s path highlights the potential of combining technical training with academic ambition. Her experience underscores how programs like Gavilan College’s A & P certification can provide a strong foundation for careers in aviation, aerospace, and engineering.

For students interested in these fields, Gavilan offers a hands-on entry point worth exploring. Learn more at gavilan.edu.