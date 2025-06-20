Due to the increasing fire danger, Cal Fire is suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within the State Responsibility Area of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa and the western portions of Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, says a press release from the state fire protection office. This suspension took effect June 16, and suspends all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris such as branches and leaves.

While outdoor burning of landscape debris by homeowners is no longer allowed, Cal Fire is asking residents to take extra time to ensure that they are prepared for wildfires by maintaining a minimum of 100 feet of defensible space around every home and building on their property, and be prepared to evacuate if the time comes.

Campfires within organized campgrounds or on private property that are otherwise permitted will be allowed if the campfire is maintained in such a manner as to prevent its spread to the wildland and other private property, Cal Fire added. A campfire permit can be obtained at local fire stations or online at PreventWildfireCA.org.

The department may issue restricted temporary burning permits if there is an essential reason due to public health and safety.

“On behalf of Cal Fire, thank you for making fire safety a top priority,” said Santa Clara Unit Chief Marcus Hernandez. “By establishing and utilizing safe practices, we can all stay one step ahead of wildfire this year and ensure the safety of you and your community.”

For additional information on how to create defensible space, how to be prepared for wildfires, and tips to prevent wildfires, visit ReadyForWildfire.org.