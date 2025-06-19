Lately, it can feel like the world is weighed down with stress—global conflicts, economic uncertainty and the fast pace of everyday life. It’s easy to get caught up in the heaviness of it all. But right here in our own community, there are still moments of beauty, joy and connection that deserve our attention.

Robert Airoldi

Now more than ever, it’s important to step outside, take a breath and remember what it feels like to simply enjoy life.

Go for a walk through the park. Attend a local event.

Sit on the porch and watch the sun go down.

Small pleasures can make a big difference in how we feel.

In Gilroy, although this year’s Garlic Festival is sold out, you can still enjoy some great music and food at the Gilroy Downtown Business Association’s Downtown Live event every Thursday through Aug. 14. The fun takes place from 5-9pm in the heart of downtown.

You can also check out one of the many wineries and taste some award winning local wines, or you can take a hike on one of the many trails and parks in South Valley.

This isn’t about ignoring the serious issues facing the world—it’s about making sure we don’t lose ourselves to them.

When we take time to recharge and appreciate the good around us, we become stronger, more hopeful and better equipped to help others.

So let’s support our local businesses, greet our neighbors and take joy in the little things. After all, a strong community is built not just on shared challenges, but on shared celebrations.

Let’s not just get through hard times—let’s live fully, kindly and together, right here at home.