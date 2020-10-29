Flu shots for all

By
Gilroy Dispatch Staff
-
188
HELPING HAND James Kusler (left), 8, holds his 5-year-old brother John’s hand as he receives a flu shot from Cindy Rios during a flu shot drive-thru event in Gilroy on Oct. 24. Photo: Robert Eliason

Santa Clara County Public Health held a free flu shot drive-thru event at Valley Health Center Gilroy on Oct. 24.

Participants could remain in their vehicles as they were administered a vaccine to protect them from a strain of the flu.

Public health officials are concerned that a severe flu season, coupled with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, could result in what is known as a “twindemic,” crippling hospitals that are already stretched thin battling the novel coronavirus.

The county also offers free flu shots Saturdays at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. For information, visit sccphd.org/flu.

DRIVE-THRU  Cindy Rios prepares to administer a flu vaccine to Darien Kusler. Photo: Robert Eliason

