Fourth of July fireworks will return in Gilroy

The Gilroy Fireworks Show will return on July 4, city officials announced June 10.

As in past years, the fireworks display will originate from Gilroy High School and will begin around 9:30pm.

Residents are encouraged to view the fireworks from their own home, practice social distancing, and wear face coverings where applicable, officials advised. Parking and gathering at Gilroy High School and the overflow parking lot will be blocked off and will not be allowed.

The annual sale of “safe and sane” fireworks through booths will be permitted and are expected to begin on July 1. All booths will be required to follow the orders from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

Fifteen organizations will set up booths along First Street, Monterey Street, Tenth Street and other areas in the city. Organizations include Gavilan College, Gilroy High School Cheerleader Boosters, Pop Warner Football and others.

Morgan Hill, meanwhile, is hosting its Independence Day festivities virtually in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Independence Day Celebrations Committee, which organizes the annual Morgan Hill Freedom Fest, announced that it would instead host a virtual car cruise, a virtual parade and a replaying of the Morgan Hill Independence Day fireworks, among other events.