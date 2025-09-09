Gilroy Elks Lodge No. 1567 held an Italian themed fundraiser dinner. There were 12 high school students and their teacher from Italy visiting the USA. They were guests of the event organizer, Sam and Judy Bozzo who enlisted their help along with their teacher to prepare tagliatelle pasta from scratch, which was served for the Elks’ dinner.

The proceeds of the evening fundraiser were used to help fund a storyboard walk at the Christmas Hill Park by the Gilroy Branch of the Santa Clara County Library System. The storyboard walk is based on the children’s book, “The Summer Nick Taught his Cats to Read,” written by Curtis Manley and Kate Berube.