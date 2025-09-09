Gilroy Police are looking for a man who brandished a handgun while robbing a local bank on Sept. 5.

Police released these photos from US Bank’s security camera system, depicting a man who allegedly robbed the Gilroy business at gunpoint on Sept. 5. Photo Courtesy of Gilroy Police Department

Officers responded about 5pm to US Bank on the 700 block of First Street on reports of an armed robbery, Gilroy Police said in a press release. The suspect had entered the bank armed with a handgun, approached the teller and demanded money.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the robber fled the bank on foot, police said. The suspect was last seen walking southbound on Kipling Circle toward Tennyson Drive.

The Gilroy Police Department released photos of the suspect from the bank’s security camera system. Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information about the suspect’s identity to come forward.

Anyone with information can call Gilroy Police at 408.846.0350 and reference case no. 25-3913.