Susan Mister

The meaning of a name is more important in some cultures than others. In Scripture, the meaning of a name can tell you a lot about a person’s character over their story.

Yahweh (or Jehovah) is the personal name of God in Judaism, derived from the Hebrew verb “to be” and interpreted as “I am who I am”. It is Exodus 3:14, where God identifies himself to Moses at the burning bush as “I AM WHO I AM.”

The following names identify God’s character and actions. El Shaddai, “God Almighty,” Adonai, “My Lord, My Master,” Jehovah Jireh, “The Lord Will Provide,” Jehovah Rapha,” The Lord Who Heals,” Jehovah Nissi, “The Lord My Banner,” Jehovah Tsidkenu, “The Lord Our Righteousness,” Jehovah Shalom, “The Lord is Peace,” Jehovah Rohi, “The Lord My Shepherd,” Jehovah Shammah, “The Lord is There,” El-Eyon “Most High God,” El Olam, “The Eternal God,” Elohim, “Creator God” and El Roi, “The God who sees me,” originating from Hagar’s story in Genesis 16. It signifies that God sees and understands us in our struggles and pain.

The earthly name given to the incarnate Son of God, Jesus, means “Yahweh is salvation.”

Scripture tells us to call upon the name of the Lord as a means of help, comfort and salvation (Romans 10:13). His name tells us He is Creator and Ruler of everything on earth. It signifies protection, a fortified tower (Proverbs 18:10). Proverbs 22:1 says that a good name is better than great riches.

Have you wondered why God changes names of people in the Bible? In Genesis 17:5, God changed Abram, meaning “high father” to Abraham, “father of a multitude” and his wife, Sarai, meaning “my princess” to Sarah, mother of nations. Abraham’s son, Isaac, had a son named Jacob, which meant “supplanter.”

God renamed him Israel, meaning “having power with God” (Genesis 32:28). In the New Testament, the apostle Peter’s name, meaning “rock,” was changed from Simon.

We may not know why God chose new names, but perhaps it was to reveal a new mission that had been given to an individual to carry out God’s divine plan.

Numbers also carry significance, often repeated throughout scripture, to emphasize spiritual truths and divine patterns. Some common examples are 1 for God’s oneness and unity, 3 for the Trinity (Father, Son and Holy Spirit), 6 often seen as the number of humanity as man was

created on the sixth day, 7 for spiritual perfection and completion, 12 for God’s people, depicted by the tribes of Israel and the apostles.

Ten is repeated in the Ten Commandments, the 10 plagues and in Jesus’s parables of the 10 virgins and 10 pieces of silver. Forty signifies a period of testing, trial or judgment as seen with Noah experiencing 40 days of rain, the Israelites wandering in the wilderness for 40 years, Moses’s 40 days and nights on Mount Sinai and Jesus’s 40 days of fasting and temptation in the desert.

I find this fascinating. Let’s talk more about this. Please email me…fr*********@***il.com

I close, in the fruit of the spirit given to all believers: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness and self control (Galatians 5:22-23).

Susan Mister is a longtime Gilroy resident and community volunteer. She has been sharing her faith through this column since February 2021.