In the coming days, the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) faces elimination for the month of November, or it may be partially funded—moves that threaten to deepen food insecurity for millions of Americans, including many right here in Gilroy.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is not a handout. It is a lifeline. Every month, it helps families bridge the gap between empty pantries and full plates. It supports children whose only consistent meals may come from school cafeterias, seniors who must choose between groceries and prescriptions and working families who simply cannot stretch their paychecks far enough as the cost of living rises.

If this program disappears or is partially eliminated, so will the safety net that has kept hunger from spreading unchecked across South County. Local food assistance program South County Community Services in Gilroy already reports growing demand. Without SNAP, they will face an impossible task—trying to feed thousands more with the same limited resources.

Formerly known as Saint Joseph’s Family Center, South County Community Services is experiencing unprecedented demand and long lines that persist for hours. The number of families receiving assistance has increased by 25% since August, serving almost 7,500 families in October.

“With the CalFresh shutdown setbacks, the need has increased immensely in the last couple of weeks, it has just skyrocketed,” said Vicky Martin, community engagement director at South County Community Services.

Martin, who has worked with the agency for 23 years, said current conditions represent the worst funding environment she has witnessed.

“Unfortunately this is the worst year I have ever witnessed as far as funding for the supportive food industry, as well as resources available to support families in need,” Martin said. “We are serving more than even in COVID times, even more than at the height of need, and we are utilizing far less resources. More families are coming in and receiving less and less, unfortunately.”

This isn’t just a matter of compassion; it’s a matter of community stability. Hungry children struggle to learn. Hungry workers struggle to focus. Hungry families struggle to thrive. When one household goes hungry, we all feel the ripple effects—through schools, healthcare systems, and the local economy.

We commend the work done by the local food banks and the volunteers who help keep the programs running.

Critics of SNAP often point to government spending or fraud. Yet, studies consistently show the program’s efficiency and accountability. The average benefit—just a few dollars per person per day—translates directly into groceries bought at local stores, supporting South County businesses and local farmers alike. Eliminating SNAP would not only increase suffering, it would drain millions from the very communities it sustains.

We can and must do better. Lawmakers must recognize that access to food is not a privilege—it is a basic human need. And we, as a community, must raise our voices in defense of those who stand to lose the most.

Ending SNAP will not solve poverty. It will only make it hungrier.

Where to get food

South County Community Services operates drive-thru food distribution Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8am-2:30pm or until supplies run out.