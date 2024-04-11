Gavilan College’s Theatre Arts Program will present the musical Cabaret for the spring production.

The show opens at 8pm May 3, with subsequent performances on May 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. An afternoon performance is scheduled for 2pm May 11, says a press release from Gavilan College. Performances take place at Gavilan Theater, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd.

“Cabaret is an amazing musical that combines wonderful character-driven songs and iconic dance numbers,” said Dr. John Lawton Haehl, Gavilan’s Theatre Arts Program Director. “The book by Joe Masterhoff, based on the works of Christopher Isherwood, is full of characters struggling to survive in a rapidly changing society. It creates amazing opportunities for our talented students to entertain us. Join us for our cabaret at the Gavilan Theater!”

General admission is $25, and students and seniors can be admitted for $15, says the release.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, or online. Online purchases include a processing fee.

Playing the lead role of Sally Bowles is Grace Zendejas, now in her final semester at Gavilan College, before transferring to a university in the fall, the press release continues. Zendejas played Sandy in Gavilan’s Spring production of Grease, the musical, as well as Ariel Moore in San Benito Stage Company’s summer 2023 production of Footloose.

First year Gavilan Theatre major, Caroline Drayton, will play the role of Fritzie, as well as the understudy for Sally Bowles and Willkommen. Drayton currently serves as the Vice President of Gavilan Theatre and Dramatic Activities Club, T.A.D.A. She has performed in numerous South Valley Community Theatre productions, as well Ann Sobrato High School’s Theatre Society production. She was last seen in their 2023 musical Into the Woods, as The Witch.

To purchase tickets for Cabaret and for more information, visit https://gofan.co/event/1447818?schoolId=CA87775.