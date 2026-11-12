Close to 100 local pickleball athletes joined City of Gilroy officials and parks and recreation staff Nov. 10 to celebrate the ribbon cutting and grand opening of six new pickleball courts at Las Animas Veterans Park.

Among the first to arrive for the celebration—while city staff set up chairs and refreshments—were local pickleballers Luong Le and Enrique Diaz. Following not far behind them were scores of more local pickleball players—many of whom have been playing at a makeshift court at Sunrise Park or at Morgan Hill’s new courts while the Las Animas facility has been under construction.

All showed up with their paddles and balls, the only equipment required to play the rapidly growing sport.

“It’s very social,” said Diaz, who has lived in Gilroy for 30 years but just recently picked up pickleball. “I’ve met more people in two years (playing pickleball) than I have in 30 years living here. My kids play with their friends. It’s a very inclusive sport.”

Le has become such an enthusiast that he has installed pickleball courts at his Gilroy home. He and others remarked favorably at the design and construction of the new public courts, which are located on the west side of the dog park at Las Animas Veterans Park on Mantelli Drive.

The Gilroy City Council in June 2025 approved plans for the pickleball project, including a $1.2 million construction contract with Monterey Peninsula Engineering. A live webcam focused on the courts has been broadcasting the construction of the project during the past year.

Before gathering city and chamber of commerce officials for a ribbon cutting, Mayor Greg Bozzo told the crowd that the new courts coincide with the 50th anniversary year of Las Animas Veterans Park, which was built in 1976.

The courts are also one of many upgrades underway at the park. Others include 40 new trees and other improvements to the dog park, and a renovation of a nearby parking lot, Bozzo said.

While the new pickleball courts are open and free for daytime use, Bozzo said the city will install lights for nighttime play in the coming weeks.

Bozzo noted that the new pickleball courts have been several years in the pre-planning process, as the growing Gilroy pickleball community has clamored for a dedicated, permanent and accessible venue for the sport.

“A big shout out to the community members who made your voices loud and clear,” Bozzo said.

He joked, “Pickleball is a lot unlike tennis, where you can come out and enjoy yourself in a short period of time, instead of getting very frustrated. A grandchild can play with the grandparents. Young teenagers can play together. And more importantly, pickleball is also a low-barrier entry sport. You just need a paddle to play.”

After Bozzo’s remarks, city officials, chamber representatives and the gathered athletes assembled briefly for a ribbon cutting photo. Within moments after that, all six new pickleball courts were occupied with their first competitors as a long line of athletes waited for the next game—probably well into the afternoon.

Pickleball players from throughout Gilroy descended on the new courts at Las Animas Park Nov. 10 as soon as local officials cut the ceremonial ribbon for the courts’ grand opening. Photo: Michael Moore