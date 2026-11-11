The Interfaith CommUNITY invites everyone in South County to attend its Thanksgiving Service at 3pm Nov. 22. The service will take place at Congregation Emeth, 17835 Monterey Street, in Morgan Hill.

Clergy and community members representing multiple faith traditions will participate in the service, followed by a reception.

Ten years ago, Gilroy resident and Congregation Emeth past president Susan Meyers recognized the inspiring relationships developing among local interfaith clergy, says a press release from the Interfaith CommUNITY. The clergy had formed the Interfaith Clergy Alliance a few years earlier.

Following an interfaith service, Meyers approached community members to see if they would join her in creating a companion group for those who were not clergy.

People from diverse faith backgrounds enthusiastically joined Meyers in establishing what has become known as the Interfaith CommUNITY of South County, or ICSC. As the organization celebrates its 10th anniversary, members hope to inspire even more representatives from South County’s many faith communities to participate in its activities, says the press release.

South County residents are warmly invited to join the anniversary celebration and Thanksgiving service, which will include representatives of Christian, Jewish, Islamic, Buddhist and non-denominational faith communities.

The service offers an opportunity to celebrate gratitude, build relationships and strengthen understanding across faith traditions.