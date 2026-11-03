In college football, Curt Cignetti took Indiana from the depths of the Big Ten to league and national titles in a couple years. Bob Chesney quickly took UCLA from the doldrums and a 3-9 record to an 8-0 mark this year and they are currently leading the Big Ten.

Curt and Bob: meet Dillon Babb.

Babb’s rebuild of the Gilroy football program has taken the Mustangs from basically the basement to the penthouse. Since the championship team of 2017, the Mustangs have been on a rocky road.

Over the span from 2018 to the beginning of this season, Gilroy was just 14-51 overall and 7-28 in league play. Signs of progress started to become visible last year and finally, in Babb’s fourth season, everything has flipped to total success.

Coach Babb has seen his hard-working efforts bear fruit. With one game remaining in the regular season, Gilroy is 8-1 overall and 5-0 in league play, leading the Blossom Valley Athletic League, Santa Teresa Division.

“It’s amazing to see the hard work pay off,” running back/linebacker Michael Lopez said. “To see this program succeed. To see our team win like we have.”

Gilroy is in first at 5-0, with Oak Grove and Overfelt just a step back at 4-1. Westmont is 2-3, Gunderson 2-4, San Jose 1-4 and Del Mar back at 0-5.

“If you had told me before the season we’d be 8-1 and in first place, I would have thought you were crazy,” offensive lineman Cameron Tuz said. “Give thanks to our defense and thanks to our coaches.”

Both the offense and defense have flipped the script. Just last year, Gilroy scored 145 points and gave up 332. In 2026, they tallied 330 and yielded just 64.

“Our seniors led the way,” coach Babb said. “Preparation. Working hard every day. They have been working since the off-season, worked hard all summer. We have a lot of experience coming back from last year. The team bonded and has great chemistry.”

Senior quarterback Christian Lecroix has completed 98-of-139 passes for a spectacular .705 percentage. He has thrown for 1,424 yards and 19 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Nikolas Sanchez has been on the receiving end of 29 throws for 391 yards. Mitch Friebel has caught 26 for 353 yards. Marcus Juarez is the deep threat, with 15 catches for 368 yards, an amazing 24.5 yards per catch.

Lopez has rushed 61 times for 330 yards. Nathan Hinojos has contributed 214 yards on 27 carries.

“We have a quarterback with an arm, and he has legs to run too,” coach Babb said. “He’s a great runner. And Lopez brings physicality. He brings the juice.”

The defense is fierce. Ziggy Gemar has 46 tackles, Bradley CayGill has 37, Ethan Jauregui has 27, Aiden Blank and Adrian Chavez both have 26 and Caleb Cedillo-Gonzalez has 23.

The Mustangs are deep enough to play two-platoon football. Lopez is an exception. He is a physical running back who hits the hole quickly and can power through tacklers. But also such a force on defense at linebacker that Gilroy also needs him on the field there.

“We all work so well together,” Lopez said. “We feed off of each other.”

League wins have been 35-14 at San Jose, 54-0 versus Del Mar, 43-6 against Gunderson, 19-6 over Oak Grove and 29-7 at Westmont. One regular season game remains, a Nov. 6 contest at Overfelt.

Gilroy High senior running back Michael Lopez battles through Westmont defenders on Oct. 29. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Culture of leadership

There is no NIL money or transfer portal in high school football. Babb has succeeded by instituting a culture of leadership, hard work and self discipline. He gives the credit to his assistant coaches and the players.

“It feels good,” coach Babb said after the Mustangs defeated title competitor Oak Grove. “It takes all three phases of the game. I’d like to give a shout-out to the coaches, especially Offensive Coordinator Brandon Pickens. All our coaches bought in.”

At this level, sometimes teams peak with a few talented offensive players. Gilroy has succeeded with entire 11-man units and on both sides of the ball. In seven of Gilroy’s nine games, they have held their opponent under 10 points. And they have scored 28 or more in seven of the contests.

Lacroix has time to pass because of a stout offensive line. Lopez gets jump-started on his runs because the linemen hold their blocks and give him holes to start his runs.

“Everyone works so hard,” Lacroix said. “We have so many weapons. And it all starts with our linemen.”

Babb cited Xavi Santiago, Jojo Rosal, Ethan Jauregui and Tuz. Other contributions have come from Vince Agbalog, Colton Mah, Jhovany Perez and others. In addition to skilled receivers Friebel, Juarez and Sanchez, Aiden Blank, Riley Ballard and Mateo Heredia provide depth on the outside. Hinojos is a major contributor at running back.

“It takes all our linemen,” coach Babb said. “Without the play in the trenches, you have nothing.”

The key to success is complementary football. The Gilroy defense is a brick wall. Runners find no room. Pressure is put on a passer and the secondary coverage is superb.

“The key to the defense is pursuit,” Babb said. “We have got a lot of speed. We play team defense.”

Blank, Agbalog and CayGill are a fierce and physical front line. Phoenix Ani, Luis Ulloa, Lopez, Joey Parra, Macoy Hamilton, Robert Zepeda and Gemar provide major contributions. Daniel Lozano, Jayson Quezada, Chavez and Cedillo-Gonzalez fill the secondary.

Highlights have been many this season. Lecroix threw for 242 yards against Evergreen Valley and 266 versus San Jose. Lopez rushed for 101 yards in the Rancho San Juan game, 53 against Del Mar and 55 versus Oak Grove. The defense has allowed just 19 total points in the last four games, covering 192 minutes of action.

“Gilroy’s back,” coach Babb said. “It took a couple years. We were young. The seniors have led us back.”

The journey continues. The Mustangs are eager to beat Overfelt and capture the league crown without sharing.

“We don’t talk about the playoffs,” coach Babb said. “We take it one day at a time. Can’t look ahead.”

Gilroy wide receiver Mitch Friebel and quarterback Christian Lecroix discuss strategy against Westmont on Oct. 29. The Mustangs won 29-7. Photo: Jonathan Natividad