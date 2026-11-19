Nearly 200 local high school students attended the Oct. 22 Trade Career Fair, where they learned about a wide variety of careers directly from experienced professionals in a number of fields.

The event was hosted by the Leadership Gilroy Class of 2026 at the Mt. Madonna High School campus in Gilroy. The fair featured 28 trade exhibitors representing local companies and industries.

“For the Leadership Gilroy Class of 2026, the hope is that students walked away with more than giveaways and memories of a fun day,” said Leadership Class member Lovedeep Sahota. “Maybe they discovered a career they never knew existed, made a connection with someone in the industry, or simply realized there are more possibilities for their future than they once imagined.”

The Trade Career Fair featured four interactive zones for students to explore building, creating, public safety and trade education, with hands-on activities and conversations with working professionals.

Students were admitted to the fair in waves, with each group welcomed by Gilroy Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Anisha Munshi and trade leaders from the community. Each student received a “passport” pamphlet with networking tips and conversation starts to help them engage with fair exhibitors.

There were also raffles and prize drawings throughout the event, giving young participants the chance to win AirPods, gift cards and mini tool kits, according to this year’s Leadership Gilroy class. And every student received a backpack branded with the Leadership Gilroy logo, as well as a T-shirt and snack bag.

“I’m incredibly proud of the experience our team created for GUSD students, and grateful to the Gilroy community for investing in our youth,” said Sana Afzal, Leadership Gilroy Class of 2026 member. “The excitement and curiosity I saw that day give me hope for the futures they’ll build.”

In a post-event survey, participating students described what they got out of the Trade Career Fair.

A representative of Willis Construction engages with Gilroy high school students at the Oct. 22 Trade Career Fair sponsored by Leadership Gilroy Class of 2026. Photo: Contributed

“I really enjoyed the Trade Career Fair for what it was! It was really interesting getting to know more about different fields and getting a rundown of a day in their life. I learned about fields I was interested in but didn’t know too much about,” replied one student.

Leadership Gilroy’s Class of 2026 raised about $20,000 to produce the Trade Career Fair.

At the class’s graduation ceremony on Nov. 12 at Old City Hall restaurant, the class presented another $8,000 to three local organizations that support local youth by funding scholarships. Checks were given to Youth Alliance ($1,000) to fund its Youth Rising Scholarship; Leadership Gilroy program ($3,000) for scholarships for future participants and to launch a new youth leadership program; and to GUSD ($4,000) to fund future Trade Career Fairs for local high school students.

Five members of the Leadership Gilroy Class of 2026 volunteered to create the fledgling youth leadership program.

Leadership Gilroy is a nonprofit organization that aims to develop and connect community leaders throughout the community. Since 1998, more than 500 community members have graduated from Leadership Gilroy.