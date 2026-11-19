Ten years ago, I sat in the audience at an Interfaith Clergy Alliance tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., moved by the spirit in the room. When the program ended, I felt compelled to step up to the podium with a simple question: What if we created a “lay” interfaith organization—a space not just for clergy, but for everyday neighbors to connect?

Susan Meyers

To my amazement, 25 enthusiastic people signed up on the spot. Just one month later, we gathered at Congregation Emeth to turn that spark into a reality, and the Interfaith Community of South County (ICSC) was born.

Looking back over the past decade, I am deeply grateful for how that single evening has blossomed across Gilroy, San Martin, Morgan Hill and San Benito County. Today, we are guided by a dedicated council representing diverse faith traditions, meeting monthly to dream up ways to bring our community closer together.

Over the years, one truth has stood out to me above all else: the values we share across religious traditions unite us far more than they divide us. Opening our hearts to learn from one another has brought us together in meaningful ways that have far exceeded anything I could have imagined 10 years ago.

Curiosity and mutual respect remain at the heart of what we do. Through our public “Faith of Our Neighbors” series, I have watched residents lean in to learn about traditions different from their own.

At our most recent gathering, we explored how various faiths mark life’s biggest moments—from birth and coming-of-age ceremonies to marriage and death. Sitting in that room, it was moving to see both our unique customs and our deeply shared humanity on full display.

For me, faith is always most meaningful when it is put into action. Alongside our conversations, we partner with local service agencies to care for our neighbors in tangible ways. Seeing our members show up time and again to volunteer, pack school backpacks, collect holiday gifts and run food drives for local families is a constant reminder of what we can accomplish side by side.

Of course, some of my favorite moments are the simplest ones. Whether we are sharing cones in the park at our annual Ice Cream Social Picnic or just catching up after a program, these gatherings give us the space to slow down, share a laugh and build lasting friendships across lines that might otherwise keep us apart.

Ten years in, my hope remains the same as it was at that podium a decade ago: that we continue to show up for one another with open minds and open hearts. If you would like to join us at an upcoming event or learn more about our community, I warmly invite you to reach out to our facilitator at fa**************@***il.com. We would love to welcome you.

Susan Meyers is the founding member of the Interfaith CommUNITY of South County, and a past president of Congregation Emeth.