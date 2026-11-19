Gilroy Mayor Greg Bozzo told state, county and federal officials Nov. 13 that the city spends far less per resident than wealthier Santa Clara County cities, and he asked them to help close funding gaps on a regional sports park, homelessness programs and local infrastructure. Other speakers at the same event described similar gaps across South County.

Bozzo said Gilroy’s general fund spending is just over $1,200 per resident each year, compared with $4,500 in Palo Alto and $1,700 in Mountain View, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, San Jose and Los Gatos. He said the figures “illustrate the financial differences between communities and affect our capacity to respond to residents, maintain facilities and plan for our future.”

Bozzo was speaking at the Gilroy Chamber of Commerce’s 13th annual Legislative Summit luncheon at Old City Hall restaurant Nov. 13. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas, Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner and Valley Water Director John Varela also spoke.

“As the southernmost city in this county, we often feel that we receive less investment than many other communities in Santa Clara [County],” Bozzo said. “That affects our ability to provide services, create opportunities for our children and build a strong local economy.”

Bozzo said the city has about 18,000 jobs but 30,000 employed residents.

“We have people ready to work, but not enough jobs close to home,” he said. “Growing our local economy means more opportunities for residents, less time commuting, more time with family and a stronger local tax base.”

He said South County and Gilroy have seen significant housing growth over the past 15 years, but the services and investment needed to support it have not kept pace.

“We need our regional legislative partners to recognize that South County deserves an enhanced share of public investment,” he said.

Bozzo also addressed homelessness, noting that it is “not a problem that any city can solve alone,” and that it would require greater cooperation between government entities.

“Gilroy works with local nonprofits and service providers to connect people with assistance, but we need stronger county and regional support,” he said. “We cannot meet these challenges associated with homelessness without your help.”

Bozzo closed by asking officials to “listen to our priorities and help ensure South County has a seat at the table.”

Arenas said South County’s distance from San Jose, where most county safety-net services are based, has long been a barrier for residents.

“I understand that South County has been overlooked,” she said. “It just has, and it’s been systemic, so it’s going to take a little while to really get things going.”

She said the county has opened a resource center on First Street in Gilroy and directs its annual grants mainly to small organizations. She also said a children’s advocacy center for victims of physical and sexual abuse is coming to Morgan Hill next year, with the county providing transportation to a San Jose facility until its completion.

Turner said he, Bozzo and two other Santa Clara County mayors sent Rivas a letter asking for a two-year moratorium on new state housing laws, describing the pressure from the state as overwhelming.

“We are not asking to end housing,” Turner said. “We’re asking to just slow down the overwhelming flow of housing laws that are coming at us. In this last legislative cycle, there were 50 new housing laws that we had to interpret and somehow implement into our planning systems, and before we know it, there’s going to be another 50.”

Rivas acknowledged the pressure in his remarks, blaming “some of California’s wealthiest communities” for resisting new housing development, placing more pressure on cities like Gilroy.

“We can’t continue allowing communities with the greatest access to jobs, infrastructure and opportunity to avoid their responsibility while expecting rural communities and suburban corridors to absorb more and more,” he said. “It doesn’t make sense, especially when those communities lack the roads, wastewater systems, public schools and basic infrastructure to support it.”