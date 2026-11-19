For the third time in 15 months, a back-and-forth donnybrook between Christopher and Monterey came down to a last-minute drive.

It appeared this game might again be decided by a late touchdown and a do-or-die two-point conversion. Both previous games resolved that way and both went in favor of the Toreadors by a single point.

But with Monterey driving into the red zone in the final seconds for a potential touchdown and yet another likely PAT decider, Cougars safety Ethan Vernon said, “No.” With 15 seconds remaining Friday night, Vernon made a game-saving interception on the CHS 3-yard line to preserve a 35-28 victory.

There would be no late touchdown and conversion. Christopher triumphed this time and it came in the Central Coast Section Division IV playoffs. The victory advances the Cougars into a Nov. 20 semifinal against Aptos.

“We had a good pass rush,” Vernon said. “I trust Luke (Varela) and the guys for that. We sometimes have one safety and sometimes two. We had two and it was me and Rylan Jacobs. I saw the play and knew he wanted to throw to No. 7 (Bronson Gulley).”

The Monterey receiver ran up the left sideline into the end zone. But Vernon jumped the route and picked off the pass. He then wisely took a knee to end the play and cement the victory.

“It feels awesome,” Cougars’ wide receiver Logan DaSilva said. “It’s great, after losing the past two to them. It took a total team effort. Credit to our offensive line.”

For Christopher, Dylan Robinson completed 12-of-14 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns. DaSilva caught five of the passes for 120 yards and two of the scores. Adrian Leon rushed 28 times for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

“We trusted our play calls,” Robinson said. “Just take it play by play. It’s great to have a running back (Leon) like that; he keeps getting yards after getting hit. It’s an amazing win.”

Monterey was paced by quarterback Logan Vanderberg-Grace with 13 completions on 20 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns.

“I told the kids it would be a tough game,” Christopher coach Michael Pirnik said. “They’re going to fight to the very last man. It’s a physical game, a fast game.”

This match followed up on Monterey victories over CHS by 27-26 on Aug. 27 and 22-21 on Aug. 28, 2025. In the 2025 season opener, Monterey converted a late two-point conversion for the win. In the 2026 season starter, CHS failed on a late two-point conversion.

Incredibly, the Nov. 13 game seemed to follow the same script. Both teams and a large collection of fans wondered about déjà vu. Both coaches were ready.

“We would definitely have gone for two,” Monterey coach Alex Besaw said. “I had a play ready for it.”

Christopher had planned for that too. Coach Pirnik had a defensive strategy ready for possible different Monterey formations on a two-point play.

The Dores were looking to complete a drive from their own 20-yard line in the final 2:51. They had traversed 62 yards and it was first-and-ten from the CHS 18-yard line with 0:20 left. Vanderberg-Grace faded back under CHS pressure.

“It felt great and that was my best pick ever,” Vernon said. “I’m ecstatic. We had two losses to them and then we got the one in the playoffs. It’s great, especially for the seniors.”

Leon was dominant throughout the game. The offensive line was fierce and physical. That crew included Nathan Cavazos, Aiden Figueroa, Isaiah Cordova, Elijah Lopez, Kenzo Mageo and others.

The defense shackled Monterey’s run game, which had been strong in the season opener. Rocco Gamez, Jared Rodriguez and Michael Talo formed a brick wall, supported by Dominic Marini, Damien Merabian, Luke Varela, Jacob Villareal, Neol Benti, Casen Pauneto and Benjamin Morales, with Vernon and Rylan Jacobs at the back.

“I don’t think we stopped them; we just slowed them down some,” Pirnik said. “We tried to keep getting pressure on their quarterback. Ethan is the staple of our defense. He does things you can’t coach. He understands the defense so well. And our offense deserves a ton of credit today.”

During the game, Christopher continually went ahead and Monterey repeatedly answered. Leon scored from two yards out on the game’s first possession. DaSilva ran in a two-point conversion via an Oregon-style formation for an 8-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, DaSilva deked a linebacker and was wide open in the left flat for a Robinson aerial. He hauled it in and ran to the house to complete a 31-yard scoring play and it was 15-0.

Monterey fought back with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Smith and a short Zander Morse run. A failed extra-point kick left the tally at 15-13.

There was just 1:15 before halftime but Christopher had another message to send. The Dores could not cover DaSilva and he reached paydirt on a 43-yard catch, sprinting down the right sideline to outrace the Monterey secondary. It was 21-13 at halftime.

A Naesean Mitchell 55-yard punt return and a two-point conversion brought Monterey even at 21-21 with 7:04 to play in the third period.

“We knew the game would be close late,” Pirnik said. “We knew it would be a dogfight.”

In the final minute of the third quarter, fireworks exploded. Robinson passed to Brian Cantu on an inside slant for a Christopher touchdown. But Vanderberg-Grace hooked up with Jamaal Jones on an 83-yard catch-and-run just 19 seconds later to bring the score back to a tie, at 28-28.

Robinson led a 78-yard drive to reclaim the lead at 35-28. Leon roared over right tackle and took off, scoring from 44 yards.

With 2:51 to play, Monterey took over on their own 20-yard line. The stage was set for the dramatic game-deciding drive. The Dores drove downfield. Marini, the 2025 league defensive player of the year, had a key sack, but Vanderberg-Grace was on target and kept Monterey moving.

In the final seconds, Vernon stepped up with the big interception to nail the victory. The sideline rejoiced, Cougar Nation rocked the visiting stands. Christopher won and advanced to the playoff semifinals.

“I’m so glad we could battle with them again,” Marini said. “We had to keep them contained. We had to read their offensive line and get pressure on the quarterback.”

Christopher had given Monterey a taste of its own medicine. The Cougars enjoyed the fruits of victory this time.

“Losing sucks,” Monterey coach Besaw said. “It’s not going to feel good tonight.”