This article was contributed by Digital Whiskers

Although Warriors fans, including some right here in Gilroy, may not have given much credence to the possibility of LeBron James suiting up for Golden State this season, the rumors about one of the greatest ever to play the game coming to the Chase Center will have gotten people excited about the year ahead.

After a flurry of NBA Finals appearances, Golden State’s postseason exploits have been disappointing in recent years, with just two series wins in the last four seasons, ending with convincing losses to the Lakers and the Timberwolves. Something new is needed in the Bay Area, and even a dubious rumor will have raised hopes.

Not many of the best sportsbooks profiled at http://www.onlinesportsbetting.net/usa/california will have the Warriors as a contender for the championship ahead of the upcoming 2026-27 season. But what can we expect from the team? Just how successful will the new year of pro hoops be for the Golden State Warriors?

Playoffs or Play-In Projections?

The Warriors are projected to be the ninth best team in the West this season, offering another chance of making the postseason via the play-in tournament route. Some would say that evaluation has been overly kind on the team, with little argument for its ability to squeeze into the playoffs on the first attempt.

Maybe Warriors fans can take some solace from fans of teams like the Bucks, who have even less to look forward to and the knowledge that even their star franchise player is no longer around. The play-in tournament sounds quite good when you compare to weaker teams, but still doesn’t raise excitement levels.

Injury Concerns

With LeBron opting to go elsewhere, rounding off a quiet offseason, there could be added peril in store for the Warriors, due to the fact that the players the team will depend on are all struggling with injuries. Even before we talk about Steph Curry (and we will in a moment), there are others who will undoubtedly miss chunks of time this season.

Jimmy Butler arrived in a whirlwind of points, but his ACL tear in January severely limited Golden State’s chances at the end of last season. He will have to take his time coming back this year, as will Moses Moody, who missed the end of the campaign with a knee injury. These are major worries before we even get to what might happen this season.

Rookie Hopes

It is not quite all doom and gloom in the Bay Area, however. One of the standout stars of the NBA Summer League was the Warriors’ very own Yaxel Lindeborg. The 6-foot, 9-inch forward will be 24 before September ends, which hardly brings the average age on the roster down much, but he has shown that he is ready for the NBA.

Lindeborg’s 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds from six games earned him the Summer League MVP award, and Steve Kerr is likely to change his traditionally cautious policy with rookies to give the Dominican some serious game time. That should be good for the player, but slightly concerning that so much hope is being heaped on a first-year pro.

Shift in Power

One aspect of the new NBA season that might play into Golden State’s favor is that there has been a discernible power shift from West to East in recent years. For a while now, it has been the Western Conference that was considered the home of the best teams in the league, but the East has now certainly come to the fore.

Although this shift will have little effect during the regular season, it may play into Golden State’s hands when the playoffs come around, as there will be fewer Western Conference teams with the ability to compete. Hopefully, the Warriors will then be in a position to use their experience of the postseason to good effect.

Wasted Year?

With the injuries to key players, the parallels to the situation with Klay Thompson before the 2019-20 season are clear. Back then, a pandemic-shortened season brought just 15 regular season wins, but there was still hope for the next year. Steph Curry was in his prime, and it only took two more seasons before the Warriors won a championship.

Now, the organization seems quite content on building for the future, rather than the now, but that doesn’t really suit Curry’s predicament. Can Golden State really waste a year on getting back to the top table, when the franchise player may not have too many seasons left? That doesn’t seem fair to a legendary athlete.

All Eyes on Steph

Steph Curry has repeatedly said that he wants to end his career having played for only the Golden State Warriors. But even if he manages to remain in the league for a few years, diminishing results could weaken the bond. It also seems backward-thinking not to have another plan in place if he is unable to play a lot of games this season.

Curry only managed 48 games last season and is at the stage of his career when those numbers generally go down instead of up. With a number of injuries to other players, a quiet offseason will have been the last thing he would have wanted. All eyes will remain on Steph when he is on the court, but the pressure feels like too much.

The fans need to see more minutes from Steph Curry this season – Source: Pexels

Realistic Expectations

The original question at the beginning of this article was: what can the Warriors do this season? If we are being honest, those projections of making the play-in tournament seem optimistic. Curry will need to have another good season, playing more games than the last, and Lindeborg will have to play as if he has multiple pro years already under his belt.

It seems more likely that the Warriors will end up around the middle of the Western Conference, and potentially miss out on the postseason once again. We hope we’re wrong, but a lot needs to happen to change that outcome.

The editorial staff of the Gilroy Dispatch was not involved in the creation of this content. The content is for general information and does not constitute the financial, medical or professional advice of this publication. Readers should consult qualified professionals regarding their individual circumstances. The Gilroy Dispatch disclaims any liability for loss or damage resulting from reliance on this content.