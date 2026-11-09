It has been a very interesting and exciting mid-term election cycle these past few months. As a lifelong Democrat, I am ecstatic for the results across our nation. It is especially significant and meaningful to see the size of the vote count margins in many key states and the fact so many Republicans also chose to vote for change.

However, we, the Democratic party, must now come together, stronger than ever, and prove our worthiness for being given this huge responsibility in determining the direction of our nation. Not only must we come through and deliver, but at the same time, collaborate and work together with those on the other side of the aisle.

I don’t suggest it will be easy, considering the ugliness and divisiveness we have experienced lately. I believe the most rewarding and impactful results will come by all putting aside our differences and working toward common ground.

Not only did our voters make a profound statement in what they wanted, giving control back to the Democratic party, but they also embraced diversity across so many states. We should all acknowledge that and applaud it as it will prove to be a key in how our leadership truly represents us all.

And this certainly applies locally. As a lifetime resident of Gilroy for 76-plus years, you come to know so many good people that represent different political parties, ethnicities, religions, etc., and I have enjoyed valuable friendships as a result.

I acknowledge that there have been some dicey exchanges on social media where opposing views have been expressed and I have been a party to that, sometimes allowing for the exchange and dialogue to get heated. Many of those I have known for many years and enjoyed great friendships

The most beautiful aspect of Gilroy is its diversity and we have many opportunities to develop and enjoy relationships with others of different backgrounds, beliefs and opinions.

An example is a group of friends that we meet with on an alternating basis to host dinners and cards. There are clearly differentiating opinions on a variety of subjects that surface during our get-togethers, but we are still very close friends.

Gilroy has just elected three Latina females to our city council and I am very happy and proud that they stepped up to run, willing to take on this responsibility. This came about as a result of districting, giving way for those districts to determine who will represent them.

We should all be supportive and patient in giving them the opportunity to succeed. We don’t have to agree on every vote or every motion, but let’s all leave our doors open to collaboration, healthy debate and compromise.

Diversity, truly, is what makes Gilroy the beautiful town that it is.

Ernesto Olivares

Gilroy