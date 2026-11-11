A Gilroy Police officer conducted a traffic stop after observing a car operating without a front license plate on Nov. 5, leading to an arrest for narcotics and a firearm.

Upon contacting the driver, the officer detected an overwhelming odor of fresh and burnt marijuana coming from inside the car, Gilroy Police said in a social media post about the arrest. The officer also saw a partially burned cannabis cigarette in the center console ashtray.

Police said the odor warranted further investigation for possible driving under the influence, and the officer searched the vehicle.

During the search, police said the officer found three clear bags containing a suspected marijuana substance and a fourth bag containing a suspected cocaine substance. The officer also recovered a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of multiple violations, booked, and transported to Santa Clara County Jail, police said.

Gilroy Police did not release the name of the suspect.