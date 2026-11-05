A Gilroy chiropractor has been charged with sexual battery, and police think the suspect may have more victims who haven’t yet reported the crimes, according to the Gilroy Police Department.

Gilroy Police are still investigating the allegations against Dr. Robert W. Kovacs, the PD said in a press release. Kovacs leads the Gilroy Health and Wellness Center, 7888 Wren Ave., Suite B123 in Gilroy.

During the investigation, police received information from survivors who reported that Kovacs touched them inappropriately while under his care, police said. As a result of the investigation, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against Kovacs. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Police said they think there may be other victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone who thinks they were a victim, knows someone who was a victim or has any other information about the case, can call Gilroy Police Cpl. Tom Larkin at 408.846.0425 or email Th***********@**********oy.org.