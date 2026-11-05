Incumbent John Varela holds a double-digit lead over challenger Jimmy Forbis in the race for Valley Water District 1 Director, according to unofficial results posted by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters at 11:38am Nov. 4.

John L. Varela

As of the latest count, Varela had 24,686 votes (58.04%) to Forbis’ 17,759 votes (41.75%). Votes are still being counted, and will be updated at 5pm each day on the Registrar’s website until the results are certified.

Varela, who has held the position since his appointment in 2015, is seeking another term. He received endorsements from Morgan Hill Mayor Mark Turner and Santa Clara County Supervisor Sylvia Arenas, among others.

Varela’s career in politics predates the Valley Water board. He served as Morgan Hill Mayor and City Councilmember in the 1990s. He was appointed Valley Water District 1 Director in 2015 to replace former Director Dennis Kennedy, who resigned due to illness. Kennedy died in March 2016.

Forbis, a Navy veteran, former finance director and later city administrator for Gilroy, challenged Varela’s seat on the claim that the decisions facing Valley Water’s leadership “require more than political experience,” he wrote in his candidate statement.

Valley Water provides wholesale drinking water and flood management services for residents and businesses in Santa Clara County.

For updates to the Nov. 3 election results, visit the registrar’s site at sccvote.org.