good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
54.1 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
March 4, 2022
Article Search
gilroy garlic festival 2021 gilroy presbyterian church drive-thru
Gilroy Garlic Festival volunteers worked at the assembly line in one of the food tents during the drive-thru Gourmet Alley experience at Gilroy Presbyterian Church on July 24, 2021. Photo: Juan Reyes
FeaturedNews

Garlic Festival eyes new venue, events

Preparations continue for 2022 festivities

By: Erik Chalhoub
145
0

The rising costs of hosting a massive event have forced Gilroy Garlic Festival organizers to rethink the city’s signature event in a way that substantially supports local nonprofits without breaking the bank.

A difficult two years, with the shooting in 2019 and a pandemic-related cancellation in 2020, have made the festival’s volunteer crew head back to the drawing board to find a way to get the event back to its roots.

Jeff Speno, the 2022 president of the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association, said organizers are looking to expand last year’s series of events. In the works now are two farm-to-table dinner events, a golf tournament and an in-person weekend event.

But more hurdles need to be overcome before the oil hits the frying pans.

In 2019, the last time the festival was held in its traditional format, attendance was nearly 85,000 over three days. According to financials released by the festival in late 2019, the association donated $250,000 to 155 local charities and nonprofit organizations that year.

However, while gross income increased slightly to $3.08 million, the festival lost about $100,000, in addition to $400,000 in 2018.

“The event as we know it is no longer financially viable due to escalating costs,” Speno said. “For several years prior to 2019, the festival association had to reach into its reserves to cover its costs and the donations to the nonprofits that worked so hard.”

The Glen Loma Ranch development adjacent to the festival’s home at Christmas Hill Park is one such factor that has impacted the association’s finances negatively, according to Speno. 

For many years, the festival was able to use the then-vacant land near the park for guest parking. But as construction began, guests had to park farther away, forcing the association to hire buses to transport guests to and from Christmas Hill Park, Speno said. Traffic control and field preparation also added to the expenses.

“All of this resulted in expenses that were unrecoverable even with revenue generated by charging guests a parking fee,” he said. 

As such, the association’s board of directors has had to take a “hard look” at the future of the festival, Speno told the Gilroy City Council during a presentation on Feb. 28.

It concluded that a smaller venue with built-in infrastructure would be ideal.

Organizers are now eyeing the picnic area at Gilroy Gardens to host a smaller weekend event in the summer that would have an attendance of 2,500. An analysis of the location in late 2020 showed that such an event could be feasible, according to Speno.

“We are certain we can transform this area into a great Garlic Festival experience,” he said.

But with summer rapidly approaching, time is becoming an issue to host an event this year. Speno said the association will soon reach out to the Gilroy Gardens board of directors with its proposal, and is currently negotiating on its liability insurance.

“The Gilroy Garlic Festival has impacted Gilroy and the surrounding communities for generations,” Speno said. “Given the ability to continue this in a smaller, more intimate venue will ensure that it will endure for future generations.”

Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Christopher High School

Christopher girls soccer team continues historic season by reaching CIF NorCal Regional title match

Emanuel Lee -
After scoring just two minutes into the game, the...
News

Land-use initiative supporters turn focus to 2024

Staff Report -
Organizers of a statewide land-use initiative, which includes the...
News

Artist creating video portraits for downtown Gilroy residency

Erik Chalhoub -
A visit to Benton C Bainbridge’s downtown Gilroy studio...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,642FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Christopher girls soccer team continues historic season by reaching CIF NorCal...

glen loma ranch development housing winzer place

Land-use initiative supporters turn focus to 2024