good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
81.3 F
Gilroy
English English Español Español
June 29, 2022
Article Search
gilroy garlic festival golf tournament
Ryan Adamkiewicz (left) snaps a photo of Dylan Olivares in front of a giant inflatable garlic bulb mascot during the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association’s Golf Tournament on June 24. The Christopher High School graduates, rocking their matching shorts, were among the 72 golfers participating in the event at the Gilroy Golf Course. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
FeaturedNews

Garlic Festival’s first 2022 event draws dozens of golfers

By: Erik Chalhoub
51
0

Only the flames coming from the garlic-laden pans were hotter than the weather on June 24.

With temperatures hovering near 100 degrees, the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association’s Golf Tournament took place at the Gilroy Golf Course, marking the first in a series of events on tap for 2022.

Garlic Festival Association President Jeff Speno said the sold-out event drew a capacity of 72 golfers. 

“Everyone’s having a good time,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun and people seem to be enjoying it.”

gilroy garlic festival golf tournament
Golf Tournament Chair Julie Barberi (from left), Festival Association President Jeff Speno and Paula McDermott enjoy the shade during the sweltering weather on June 24. Photo: Erik Chalhoub

Speno noted that although the play on the course might not have been all that serious, the light-hearted event did serve an important cause.

After a gap in donating to nonprofits in 2021, the association has a goal to raise $40,000 in 2022, which will be distributed to organizations through grant applications and volunteer hours.

Speno thanked 2022 event sponsors Christopher Ranch and Blaettler Accountancy, adding that the association has also received many in-kind donations this year to help offset costs. In addition, each hole at the Gilroy Golf Course was sponsored by a different business.

Following the tournament, about 50 people were treated to a Gourmet Alley-themed dinner and a flame-up pyro chef show, featuring favorites such as pepper steak sandwiches, calamari and more.

Speno said 20 volunteers helped put on the event, stationed at various areas along the course and taking on the numerous duties needed to run a successful tournament.

“We’ve got a lot of volunteers,” he said. “Everybody wants to do something, wants to be out, wants to help.”

The June 24 event marked the Garlic Festival Association’s first activity of 2022, after earlier this year announcing it would not host its traditional massive festival for the foreseeable future.

Its next event, a concert with KRTY, will take place July 13 at Clos La Chance Winery in San Martin. KRTY will bring in Nashville songwriters Wendell Mobley and Lee Thomas Miller, who have written songs for country music superstars Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton and others.

The festival also recently announced Sept. 10 as the date for its farm-to-table dinner at Gavilan College.

“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t do the full-on in-person event, but we’re making that up by having these smaller events,” Speno said.

Tickets are now on sale for the concert. For information, visit gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com.

John Muro (left) reacts as his putt just misses its mark while Shawn Chizanskos cheers him on. Photo: Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Mary Cortani honored as Woman of the Year

Michael Moore -
Mary Cortani started Operation Freedom Paws in 2010 with...
News

Great America to close in next decade

Erik Chalhoub -
California’s Great America, which has thrilled guests in Santa...
Gilroy High School

Gilroy High, South Valley Makos swimmer Zoey Zeller commits to Auburn

Emanuel Lee -
Division I college programs pursued Zoey Zeller in much...

SOCIAL MEDIA

8,389FansLike
534FollowersFollow
2,650FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
 Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Mary Cortani honored as Woman of the Year

california's great america gold striker wooden roller coaster

Great America to close in next decade