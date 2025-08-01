Victims of the deadly 2019 shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival have one year remaining to apply for financial assistance from the California Victim Compensation Board, says a press release from the board.

“We were heartened by the return of the Gilroy Garlic Festival this year,” said CalVCB Executive Officer Lynda Gledhill. “As this community continues to heal, we want to ensure victims know it’s not too late to apply for financial assistance that can help in their ongoing recovery.”

Three people died and 17 were injured in the July 28, 2019 shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival at Christmas Hill Park. The lone teen shooter killed himself just before he was shot by police on the festival lawn.

Victims and their family members may qualify for up to $70,000 in financial reimbursement to assist with mental health treatment, medical bills, home security improvements and other expenses, CalVCB said. Victims can apply online at online.victims.ca.gov/ or through a Victim Witness Assistance Center in their county. To find an assistance center, visit tinyurl.com/5p623btn.

As of June 30, CalVCB has approved 562 applications for compensation related to the 2019 shooting.

Garlic Festival victims may also receive help from the Mariposas Resiliency Center in downtown Gilroy. This organization—formerly called the Gilroy Strong Resiliency Center—was established in 2020 to provide long-term support for survivors, first responders and other community members impacted by the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting.

The Mariposas Resiliency Center recently received a $2.1 million grant from CalVCB to continue to provide trauma-informed mental health treatment to crime victims through at least June 2027, says the press release.

To contact the Mariposas Resiliency Center, call 408.209.8356 or email Ma*******@********ov.org.