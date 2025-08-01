Welcome to the eighth month! On this august occasion, I start with a sincere Cycle Guy salute to all of you who are still spinning those wheels even when the temperatures skyrocket!

Keep the water and the sunscreen flowing, and pay attention to your heart-rate app. Be cool!

August also means we are down to five more bicycle columns together, and I must admit that this is tougher than I thought. In July’s column, I spent a paragraph recounting my start with Out & About/South Valley Magazine a quarter century ago. Since then, I have been peppered with reader emails requesting more info from the past 25 years.

What’s the hardest bicycle ride you’ve ever done? Three-fifths of the Tour of the California Alps–Death Ride.

Have you met any celebrities while working on SPOKING MY MIND? Yes, and the most memorable were Mark Cavendish, Lance Armstrong, Chris Carmichael, Graham Watson and 49er Ronnie Lott.

Do you ever get flat tires? Yep, just like everyone else. My record is four flats on one ride!

Why do cyclists always hog the road? Ouch! In cases regarding poor road behavior, I’m a firm believer in the 1% RULE. I sincerely believe that the malevolent manners of 1% of any group (e.g., cyclists, motorcyclists, car drivers, et al) give a bad name to the remaining 99% of those groups who are actually courteous, law-abiding folks like you and me.

Keep those questions coming, check out Save the Dates, and ride safely!

Save the dates

Anytime: Gilroy/Morgan Hill Bike Match, https://bit.ly/BikeMatch

Aug. 3: Civilized Century, Redwood City, civilizedcentury.com

Aug. 28: Silicon Valley Bike Summit, Mountain View, bikesiliconvalley.org

Sept. 13: Tour de Menlo, Menlo Park, tourdemenlo.com

Sept. 20: Tour de Fox, Geyserville, tourdefox.org

Sept. 28: Tour de Cure, Palo Alto, diabetes.org

Curt “Cycle Guy” Hentschke is a cyclist, seeker, song farmer, and scribe. Send your cycle celebrations and cerebration to he*********@***il.com.