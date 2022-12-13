good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california “Morgan metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly Pajaronian local news articles Watsonville California Pajaro Valley” title= santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Don Christopher. Photo courtesy of Christopher Ranch
Garlic titan Don Christopher dies

By: Erik Chalhoub
Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88.

Christopher, a third generation farmer, founded Christopher Ranch in 1956 on 10 acres of land in Gilroy after receiving a loan from his father.

By the 1980s, the ranch was growing 10 million pounds of garlic, and at the decade’s end it had reached 100 million pounds annually, a milestone that continues to this day.

Christopher was one of the co-founders of the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 1979, which started off as a way to draw some attention to the burgeoning industry, but quickly turned into a cultural phenomenon that attracted attendees from all over the world.

Later in life, Christopher, still working full time at the ranch up until 2020, took it upon himself to make sure the young people of Gilroy could attain their educational goals, providing not only hundreds of scholarships, but also contributing millions of dollars and countless hours to the Don Christopher Sports Complex at the eponymous Christopher High School, among many other activities.

That philanthropic spirit led to the creation of the Christopher Family Foundation in 2019, which supports educational programs for youth.

This article will be updated.

Erik Chalhoub
Erik Chalhoub joined Weeklys as an editor in 2019. Prior to his current position, Chalhoub worked at The Pajaronian in Watsonville for seven years, serving as managing editor from 2014-2019.

