April 26, 2024
Gilroy Assistance League Announces 2024 grant recipients 

$35K donated to orgs that support youth services

By: Staff Report
The Gilroy Assistance League officially announced their 2024 grant recipients at a luncheon and presentation held April 11 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course. 

This year, Gilroy Assistance League distributed a record $35,000 to 13 organizations that provide a range of services to those in need. The grant program focuses on giving to programs that make “outstanding efforts on behalf of South Santa Clara County children and youth,” says a press release from Gilroy Assistance League. 

Gilroy Assistance League has been “granting hope” to children and youth in southern Santa Clara County since 1959. Powered by the dedication of female community leaders, the nonprofit organization raises funds primarily  through an annual home and garden tour. 

This year’s Home + Garden Tour & Artisan Market will take place May  10-11. To attend or support the tour, visit GilroyAssistanceLeague.org for further information. 

Since 1993, the Gilroy Assistance League has awarded over $400,000 in grants to local youth organizations, says the press release. 

The 2024 Grant Recipients are: 

Gilroy Unified School District Special Education Preschool: $5,298.75 for a therapeutic swing and attachments.

Gilroy FFA: $1,625.65 for equipment for turkey harvest.

South Valley Middle School Counseling Department: $2,500 for Mental Health Wellness Center.

Saint Mary’s School: $2,100 for a new greenhouse. 

One Giving Tree: $1,336.64 for reusable bags for Christmas Tree Kit project.

DreamPower Horsemanship: $1,500 for supplies for the annual camp for children with special needs.

One Heart to Another: $1,300 for filled Christmas stockings for youth in foster care. 

Brownell Middle School Counseling Department: $1,500 for Mental Health Wellness Center.

Gilroy High School Culinary Arts: $3,000 for food supplies for five culinary classes.

Ascencion Solorsano Middle School Band: $5,000 to be used for new band equipment.

Parents Helping Parents: $2,500 to be used for workshops for families raising a child with special needs.

Gilroy Sportsmen Chef: $2,000 for Fishability, a day for families of individuals with special needs. 

The Family Giving Tree: $5,338.96 for supply-filled backpacks.

Staff Report
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

