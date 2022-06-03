Gilroy Assistance League awards $21K in grants

The Gilroy Assistance League (GALs) awarded more than $21,000 in funds to eight local organizations during its annual Grants Luncheon on April 27 at Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Gilroy.

During the event, grant recipients were officially announced and recognized for their efforts on behalf of South Santa Clara County children. In addition, grant funds in the form of checks were distributed to recipients.

Since 1993, the Gilroy Assistance League has awarded more than $340,000 in grants.

“The Gilroy Assistance League is always humbled, yet inspired, when our members read the grant requests from many local youth organizations. There are so many needs in our community,” said GALs Grants Committee Chair Paula Goldsmith. “It is always difficult to choose who will be awarded the grant money. We are proud that over the years, our fundraisers have allowed us to fund many worthwhile programs.”

Each year, GALs accepts grant requests that will benefit South Santa Clara County youth organizations, programs and schools. Any youth-related organization or school is eligible to apply for a grant. Proceeds from the GALs Annual Impressions Home + Garden Tour & Boutique fund these grants.

“It is such an honor to help ensure that local youth have what they need to inspire and improve their lives, and our commitment has never been stronger,” said GALs President Therese Martin. “We couldn’t provide these grants without our incredible Home + Garden Tour sponsors, generous individual donors, and whole-hearted support of the community. We are beyond grateful.”

The 2022 Grants Recipients are:

• City of Gilroy/South County Youth Task Force: $2,000 to provide female youth in Gilroy who participate in the Xinachtli girls group with a graduation, a Rites of Passage celebration, and an opportunity to visit a college.

• City of Gilroy Recreation/Gilroy Youth Center: $3,000 for field trips and enrichment activities with special workshops for 35 youth participants in the Summer Camp and After School Programs.

• Gilroy High School Culinary Arts: $3,000 for tools and ingredients used during daily instruction throughout the school year to help students learn kitchen skills.

• One Heart to Another: $1,300 to provide gifts, essentials and groceries to youth and families of the “Christmas Angels Project.”

• Parents Helping Parents: $4,000 to support a monthly support group for Gilroy families of children with disabilities, which will include a PHP staff member as well as a licensed mental health therapist. In addition, these funds will help support two family workshops.

• St. Mary School: $1,112.52 to be used to purchase a weather station to teach students about meteorological concepts.

• Sportsman Chefs: $3,000 for their annual “Fishability” event at Lake McAlpine, where disabled individuals can fish in a stocked lake and enjoy lunch and take home a T-shirt.

• Rebekah Children’s Services: $3,589.55 to purchase transitional car seats and strollers for families in need.