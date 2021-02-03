Gilroy-based hospice provider opens Hollister facility

In 2012, Dr. Syeda Mamoona Omer lost her father after a years-long battle with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

During those years, Omer was frustrated with the lack of hospice services that offered a human touch.

“I realized there was no one-on-one, no personal touch,” she said.

Shortly after, Omer moved to Gilroy from Bonita Springs, Fla., and with her background as a medical doctor and nursing professor, she founded Bonita Springs Healthcare Services in dedication of her father. Since then, Bonita Springs has cared for 1,500 patients with home hospice care throughout its service area of Santa Clara, San Benito, Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.

Bonita Springs recently opened a six-bed hospice facility in Hollister, which, according to the provider, is the only residential care facility within a 40-mile radius of San Benito County that exclusively provides hospice care.

The facility, located in a remodeled home in Hollister, is staffed with 24-hour caregivers, who provide services such as meal preparation, transportation and other personal care needs, while also socializing with the residents for a personal touch.

And it’s all done at a much lower cost than other facilities, according to Omer.

“We really want to serve the community,” she said.

To qualify, residents must already be enrolled in hospice or enroll upon moving in. Individuals are eligible to receive hospice care when a physician certifies a life expectancy of six months or less.

Bonita Springs also provides a variety of health care services from the patients’ own home, such as physical therapy, skilled nursing services and more, as well as non-emergency transportation.

For information, visit bonitaspringscare.com.