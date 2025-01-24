Members in our chapter have been challenged to develop critical thinking and effective decision-making skills, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement through Career Development Events (CDE).

Since the middle of September, our Best Informed Greenhand (BIG) team, Cooperative Marketing Team, Floriculture, Water Issues and Veterinary Science CDE teams have been practicing tirelessly in preparation to compete against other teams around the state of California.

The objective of the Best Informed Greenhand contest is to understand the aims, purposes, history and structure of the local, state and national FFA student organizations and to know the opportunities they make available, as referenced in the current National FFA manual and State Constitution.

Members of our fall team—composed entirely of freshman members—include Madison Seaberg, Kaylee Gamble, Emma Davies, Josephine Lucia, Avery Longenbach, Noelle Van Laar and Kelly Cordoba-Perez.

The BIG team has competed in four competitions through the Colusa Redhawk Classic and has found much success. In the first competition, the BIG team placed 1st High Team, with Kaylee Gamble being named 1st High Individual; Madison Seaberg being named 2nd High Individual; and Josephine Lucia being named 3rd High Individual.

In the second competition, the team placed 1st, with Madison Seaberg being named 1st High Individual and Josephine Lucia being named 3rd High Individual. In the third competition, the team placed 1st once again, with Josephine Lucia being named 2nd High Individual and Kaylee Gamble being named 3rd High Individual.

In the final competition of the series, the team placed 1st, with Josephine Lucia being named 1st High Individual, Madison Seaberg being named 2nd High Individual and Noelle Van Laar being named 6th High Individual.

Overall, the team placed 1st in the entire contest series. Madison Seaberg was named 1st High Individual Overall, Josephine Lucia was named 2nd High Individual Overall, Kaylee Gamble was named 4th High Individual Overall, and Noelle Van Laar was named 5th High Individual Overall. There were 11 teams and 121 students who competed in this competition series.

Vet science

The Veterinary Science CDE event seeks to effectively prepare students for the expectations of the animal health care and services workplace (Veterinary Hospitals/Clinics, Grooming Facilities, Pet Stores, Kennels/Boarding Facilities and Feed Stores).

Workers seeking careers in the animal healthcare field must develop a high degree of knowledge, skill and the ability to solve difficult problems. This event blends the testing of skills and knowledge required for careers in the animal science career pathway.

Members of the team include McKenna Cooper, Isabelle Barone, Benjamin Garcia, Francisco Urias, Daniel Garamendi and Michael Davies.

The Vet Science team has competed in four separate competitions through the Colusa Redhawk Classic, which had 21 teams competing with over 143 students.

Cooperative Marketing skills

The Cooperative Marketing event seeks to effectively prepare students with the practices and operations of agricultural cooperatives. Workers seeking careers in cooperative marketing must not only develop a high degree of knowledge and skill, but they must also develop the ability to solve difficult problems.

This event blends the testing of manipulative skills and knowledge required for careers in operations and marketing.

Members of the team include Isabella Alvarez Rubio, Sawyer Tankersley, Santiago Trujillo, Samantha Bankston and Tiago Sousa.

The Cooperative Marketing team has competed in four separate competitions through the Colusa Redhawk Classic, which had over 42 students competing. In the first competition, the team placed 3rd High Team, with Sawyer Tankersley being named 3rd High Individual.

In the second competition, the team placed 2nd, with Sawyer Tankersley being named 3rd High Individual and Hazel Guintero being named 5th High Individual. In the third competition, they placed 3rd Overall, with Sawyer Tankersley being named 1st High Individual.

In the fourth and final competition, the team placed 3rd High Team. For the overall contest series, the team placed 1st Overall, and Sawyer Tankersley was named 2nd High Individual Overall.

Water knowledge

The California Water event seeks to develop students’ understanding of the importance and history of water usage, storage, and distribution and how these factors affect California’s agriculture. As issues related to water in the state become even more complex, it is vital that those entering the agriculture industry have a general understanding of how the federal and state water systems operate and how the history of water issues affects agriculture today.

Members of the team include Alexis Mydell, Adrian Figueroa, Jayden Vega and Ana Martinez.

The Water Quality team has competed in four separate competitions through the Colusa Redhawk Classic, which had eight teams competing with more than 36 students.

The results are as follows: In the first competition, the California Water Issues team placed 2nd High Team, with Alexis Mydell being named 2nd High Individual. In the second competition, the team placed 1st, with Adrian Figueroa being named 1st High Individual, Alexis Mydell being named 2nd High Individual, and Jayden Vega being named 4th High Individual.

In the third competition, the team placed 2nd High Team Overall, with Alexis Mydell being named 2nd High Individual and Ana Martinez being named 3rd High Individual.

In the final competition of the series, the team placed 1st, with Adrian Figueroa being named 1st High Individual, Alexis Mydell being named 2nd High Individual, Jayden Vega being named 3rd High Individual, and Ana Martinez being named 6th High Individual.

Overall, the team placed 1st in the entire contest series. Alexis Mydell was named 1st High Individual Overall, Adrian Figueroa was named 3rd High Individual Overall, and Ana Martinez was named 5th High Individual Overall.

Floriculture CDE

The Floriculture Career Development Event seeks to effectively prepare students for the expectations of the agricultural floral industry. Students seeking careers in the floriculture field must develop a high degree of knowledge and skill, and also use critical thinking and oral communication skills.

Members of the team include Elizabeth Lubich, Oscar Arellano, Emily Gonzalez, Caitlyn Correia, Brianna Fonseca and Josue Sanchez. The floral team has competed in four separate competitions through the Colusa Redhawk Classic, which had 16 teams competing with over 159 students.

Overall, the team placed 13th in the entire contest series.

Our teams exceeded our expectations this fall and we are excited for them to compete at the following competitions this spring: Arbuckle FFA Field Day, Feb. 1; Chico State Field Day, Feb. 8; UC Davis Field Day, March 8; Modesto Field Day, March 15; Fresno Field Day, April 12; and the State FFA Finals at Cal Poly, May 6.

Alexis Mydell is the Gilroy FFA Chapter Reporter.